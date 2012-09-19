from the raspberry-and-cherry-pie dept.
Rock Pi X Intel Cherry Trail Board to Sell for as low as $39
Most low cost (sub $100) single board computers are based on Arm processors because Intel processors are normally more expensive, but there are some exceptions with AAEON Up Board and Atomic Pi both powered by an Intel Atom x5-Z8350 processor and selling for $99 and $35 respectively.
The former follows Raspberry Pi form factor and is easy to use, but the latter requires some more work to wire power supply unless you buy an extra baseboard. There should however soon be a third option for low-cost Intel SBCs with Radxa Rock Pi X board powered by an Intel Atom x5-Z8300 Cherry Trail processor and is expected to sell for as little as $39.
Rock Pi X just showed up in Hackerboards database, and there will be two models, namely Rock Pi X model A and Rock Pi X model B with the following specifications:
- SoC – Intel Atom x5-Z8300 “Cherry Trail” quad-core processor @ 1.44 GHz / 1.84 GHz (Turbo) with Intel Gen8 HD graphics @ 500 MHz
- System Memory – 1 GB, 2 GB. or 4GB LPDDR3-1866
- Storage – MicroSD card socket, eMMC flash socket
- Video Output / Display I/F – HDMI 1.4 port up to 4K @ 30 Hz, eDP and MIPI DSI connectors
- Audio I/O – Via HDMI, 3.5mm audio jack
- Connectivity
- Gigabit Ethernet
- Model B only – 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac and Bluetooth 4.2 Classic + LE
- USB – 1x USB 3.0 port, 3x USB 2.0 host ports, 1x USB OTG Type-C port
- Camera I/F – MIPI CSI connector
- Expansion – 40-pin Raspberry Pi compatible header with GPIOs, 2x ADC, 2x PWM, 2x I2C
- Misc – RTC
- Power Supply
- 5V-20V up to 3A/1A Via USB-C port with QC and PD fast charging support;
- AXP288C PMIC
- Model B only – optional PoE support via additional HAT
- Dimensions – 85 x 52 mm
[...] Apart from the Intel processor and the lack of an M.2 slot, the specifications are very similar to the company’s Arm-based Rock Pi 4 SBC with the differences between model A and model B being the addition of a wireless module and support for PoE for the latter. If you’re worried about cooling, a variant of Rock Pi 4 heatsink ($7.99) will certainly be made.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday September 13, @03:55AM
Rock Pi X Model B 4GB vs. Raspberry Pi 4 Model B 4GB
$75 / $55
LPDDR3-1866 / LPDDR4-3200
4kp30 / 4kp60 + 4kp30
The big difference is the x86 CPU, which will support more applications and might be faster. But it is an old, weak Atom.
iGPU [notebookcheck.net] does not support 4Kp60 output, if that matters. GPU performance is low but it supports [wikichip.org] Direct3D 11.1 and OpenGL 4.3.