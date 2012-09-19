Most low cost (sub $100) single board computers are based on Arm processors because Intel processors are normally more expensive, but there are some exceptions with AAEON Up Board and Atomic Pi both powered by an Intel Atom x5-Z8350 processor and selling for $99 and $35 respectively.

The former follows Raspberry Pi form factor and is easy to use, but the latter requires some more work to wire power supply unless you buy an extra baseboard. There should however soon be a third option for low-cost Intel SBCs with Radxa Rock Pi X board powered by an Intel Atom x5-Z8300 Cherry Trail processor and is expected to sell for as little as $39.

Rock Pi X just showed up in Hackerboards database, and there will be two models, namely Rock Pi X model A and Rock Pi X model B with the following specifications:

SoC – Intel Atom x5-Z8300 “Cherry Trail” quad-core processor @ 1.44 GHz / 1.84 GHz (Turbo) with Intel Gen8 HD graphics @ 500 MHz

System Memory – 1 GB, 2 GB. or 4GB LPDDR3-1866

Storage – MicroSD card socket, eMMC flash socket

Video Output / Display I/F – HDMI 1.4 port up to 4K @ 30 Hz, eDP and MIPI DSI connectors

Audio I/O – Via HDMI, 3.5mm audio jack

Connectivity Gigabit Ethernet Model B only – 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac and Bluetooth 4.2 Classic + LE

USB – 1x USB 3.0 port, 3x USB 2.0 host ports, 1x USB OTG Type-C port

Camera I/F – MIPI CSI connector

Expansion – 40-pin Raspberry Pi compatible header with GPIOs, 2x ADC, 2x PWM, 2x I2C

Misc – RTC

Power Supply 5V-20V up to 3A/1A Via USB-C port with QC and PD fast charging support; AXP288C PMIC Model B only – optional PoE support via additional HAT

Dimensions – 85 x 52 mm

[...] Apart from the Intel processor and the lack of an M.2 slot, the specifications are very similar to the company’s Arm-based Rock Pi 4 SBC with the differences between model A and model B being the addition of a wireless module and support for PoE for the latter. If you’re worried about cooling, a variant of Rock Pi 4 heatsink ($7.99) will certainly be made.