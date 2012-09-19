19/09/12/2211201 story
NY Payroll Company Vanishes With $35 Million
This communique came after employees at companies that depend on MyPayrollHR to receive direct deposits of their bi-weekly payroll payments discovered their bank accounts were instead debited for the amounts they would normally expect to accrue in a given pay period.
To make matters worse, many of those employees found their accounts had been dinged for two payroll periods — a month’s worth of wages —leaving their bank accounts dangerously in the red.
The remainder of this post is a deep-dive into what we know so far about what transpired, and how such an occurrence might be prevented in the future for other payroll processing firms.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday September 13, @11:26AM
This makes sense in the context of non-standard algebra. Eg, the probability of you getting your paycheck was 1.3 and the probability of the company keeping it was -0.3, so p = 1, while p + p = 3.
If you can't handle modern finance that is your problem.
(Score: 2) by maxwell demon on Friday September 13, @11:31AM
The question is: Why were they even able to withdraw money from the employees' bank accounts. It was not part of their contract, and therefore they should not have been given the permission. And clearly the bank should not have allowed them to withdraw money without explicit permission by the account holder.
(Score: 2) by MostCynical on Friday September 13, @11:32AM
how did Mr Mann, CEO of MyPayrollHR, also CEO and owner of its holding company, ValueWise, manage to get the $35 million out of Pioneer Savings Bank?
...and why was anyone prepared to use the Pioneer Savings Bank instead of the regular, Cachet controlled, holding account?
If it was changed in the payment trigger file with no external validation, then this is quite brilliant, and elegant fraud... and every payment file should no require a separate 'destination' file sent separately to verify against.
