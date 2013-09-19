Stories
Mozilla Wants to use People's Stories to Shame YouTube into Being Better: #YouTubeRegrets

posted by martyb on Friday September 13, @03:50PM   Printer-friendly
from the Why-is-it-you-can-"regret"-but-cannot-just-"gret"? dept.
Techonomics

An Anonymous Coward writes:

https://www.theverge.com/2019/9/12/20862352/youtube-algorithm-recommendation-social-campaign-mozilla-firefox

Mozilla is trying to shame YouTube into doing more to fix its numerous recommendation algorithm issues, many of which can lead users down dangerous content spirals.

With a new social media campaign called #YouTubeRegrets, Mozilla is asking people to submit their own experiences of falling down the recommendation rabbit hole, and discuss how they got from point A to point B. Everything is done through a Google Doc, which includes a little more information about the project.

"Once, at 2 a.m., you searched YouTube for 'Did aliens build Stonehenge?' Ever since, your YouTube recommendations have been a mess: Roswell, wormholes, Illuminati," Mozilla writes. "YouTube's recommendation engine can lead users down bizarre rabbit holes — and they're not always harmless."

If, somehow, you find insufficient distraction on YouTube, check out this oldie-but-goodie 19 Wikipedia Pages That'll Send You Into A Week-Long Wikihole. It's exactly what's on the tin; highly recommended. Unless you have too much to do; in that case do NOT go there.

Original Submission


