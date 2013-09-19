from the diamonds-are-forever dept.
Toyota is Trying to Figure Out How to Make a Car Run Forever:
Put together the best solar panels money can buy, super-efficient batteries and decades of car-making know-how and, theoretically, a vehicle might run forever.
That's the audacious motivation behind a project by Toyota Motor Corp., Sharp Corp. and New Energy and Industrial Technology Development Organization of Japan, or NEDO, to test a Prius that could revolutionize transportation.
"The solar car's advantage is that — while it can't drive for a long range — it's really independent of charging facilities," said Koji Makino, a project manager at Toyota.
[...] But the current forecast is only partly sunny because there's still some work left to reach that level of efficiency.
"This is not a technology we are going to see widely used in the next decades," said Takeshi Miyao, an auto analyst at consultancy Carnorama. "It's going to take a long time."
[...] Toyota has been testing a new solar-powered Prius since July, though it acknowledges that cars running nonstop without connecting to a hose or plug are still far away. Even so, the Toyota City-based company said the research will pay off in other ways.
Indeed, there have been some breakthroughs, mainly due to advancements by Sharp. The prototype's solar panel converts sunlight at an efficiency level of more than 34%, compared with about 20% for current panels on the market.
[...] If the car is driven four days a week for a maximum of 50 kilometers a day, there's no need to plug into an outlet, NEDO's Yamazaki said.
Or only drive it on weekends.
(Score: 2) by All Your Lawn Are Belong To Us on Friday September 13, @07:09PM
They already acknowledge the limitations in that it's as forever as, say, the Mars rovers which require good sunlight, no obscuration of the panels, run days and time based on how much charge was gotten. And to be able to supplement from the mains, even better. Yet nothing lasts forever, as sooner or later those batteries the solar is charging will no longer take a charge.
It's time for me to stretch around a little and see what the current lifetime on electric vehicle batteries are. More economical fill-ups are one thing, but in a gasoline burner one usually doesn't have to replace the gas tank, fuel lines, and exhaust system every 2-3 years either. (OK technically one doesn't necessarily replace the electrical wires in an EV either... but the batts are expensive enough).
Poke holes in your jeans, pants, or dresses! MAKE AMERICA FENESTRATE AGAIN!