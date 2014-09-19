Google Chrome 77, released yesterday, has broken the login pages on modern Netegar[sic] devices, according to an avalanche of complaints on the company's official forum.

Devices like Nighthawk routers [1, 2, 3], Orbi WiFi meshes/routers, N600 modems, and ReadyNAS network-attached storage (NAS) systems [1, 2] appear to have been impacted.

According to reports, users trying to access their devices' admin page are either being redirected to the password page instead, or seeing an access denied error message.

While most people don't need to access their routers or modems' administration pages on a daily basis, the issue has had a more significant impact on owners of Netgear NAS equipment.