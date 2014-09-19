from the what-doesn't-kill-you... dept.
Google Chrome 77 Breaks Login Pages on Netgear Devices:
Google Chrome 77, released yesterday, has broken the login pages on modern Netegar[sic] devices, according to an avalanche of complaints on the company's official forum.
Devices like Nighthawk routers [1, 2, 3], Orbi WiFi meshes/routers, N600 modems, and ReadyNAS network-attached storage (NAS) systems [1, 2] appear to have been impacted.
According to reports, users trying to access their devices' admin page are either being redirected to the password page instead, or seeing an access denied error message.
While most people don't need to access their routers or modems' administration pages on a daily basis, the issue has had a more significant impact on owners of Netgear NAS equipment.
Netgear suggests using Firefox or Edge as a workaround.
Personally, I've never been a fan of automatic updating. Feel free to remind me to check, but it should be my decision to actually perform the check and/or update
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday September 14, @06:20AM
My phone autouploaded an update to Google Play Services. Now it's throwing error notifications about the dialer and SMS messaging having problems.
It seems par for the course. If I had the skills to patch Google out of my life, this wouldn't happen, but then, my own Congress would consider me to be a criminal for violating copyrighted code.
It still seems to work though, it's just that notification that things are failing is a bit unsettling.
This is Congressional Grade performance, fomented by Congressional Vote, and in my mind, falls short of being a viable public product.
All Congress would have to do is insert a rider exempting bug fixes from prosecution under Copyright Law.