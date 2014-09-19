The field of astronomy has been revolutionized, thanks to the first-ever detection of gravitational waves (GWs). Since the initial detection was made in February of 2016 by scientists at the Laser Interferometer Gravitational-wave Observatory (LIGO), multiple gravitational events have been detected. These have provided insight into a phenomenon that was predicted over a century ago by Albert Einstein.

As it turns out, the infrastructure that is used to detect GWs could also crack another astronomical mystery: dark matter. According to a new study by a team of Japanese researchers, laser interferometers could be used to look for weakly interacting massive particles (WIMPs), a major candidate particle in the hunt for dark matter.

To recap, WIMPS are a theoretical elementary particle that interacts with normal matter (baryonic) only through the "weak" force gravity. As with other elementary particles that are part of the Standard Model (of which WIMPS are not), they would have been created during the early universe when the cosmos was extremely hot.

WIMPs are essentially the microscopic candidate particle, which puts them at the opposite end of the spectrum from the other major candidate—the macroscopic massive compact halo objects (MACHOs). So far, multiple experiments have been conducted to find these particles, ranging from particle collisions and indirect detections to more direct methods, but the results have been largely inconclusive.

As Dr. Satoshi Tsuchida, a professor of physics at Osaka City University and the lead author of the study, told Universe Today via email:

"[Most] MACHOs are believed to consist of baryonic matter, but baryons account for only 5 percent of the universe. Thus, we cannot explain the structure of the present universe if all of dark matter consists of MACHOs. On the other hand, WIMPs are non-baryonic matter, and we have no reason to exclude [them] from dark matter… Therefore, WIMPs can be promising dark matter candidates."