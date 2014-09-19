Stories
The Bizarre Fabrics That Fashion is Betting On

posted by Fnord666 on Saturday September 14, @10:36AM   Printer-friendly
from the at-least-it's-not-a-meat-dress dept.
An Anonymous Coward writes:

https://www.bbc.com/news/business-49550263

It's a short article describing the strange materials people are experimenting with to make clothing. There is mushrooms, pineapple, PVC, and others. It's light on details (maybe there are other better articles with more technical information), but I thought it was interesting and worth sharing and discussing.

