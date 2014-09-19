19/09/14/0259209 story
posted by Fnord666 on Saturday September 14, @10:36AM
from the at-least-it's-not-a-meat-dress dept.
It's a short article describing the strange materials people are experimenting with to make clothing. There is mushrooms, pineapple, PVC, and others. It's light on details (maybe there are other better articles with more technical information), but I thought it was interesting and worth sharing and discussing.
(Score: 2) by bradley13 on Saturday September 14, @11:11AM (2 children)
Artificial leather products, well, I don't really see the point. Leather is a fine material, and most of it is discarded anyway. Why not use it?
Maybe more interesting is the idea of a natural material that can compete with cotton. TFA is light on details, but the main competitor they mention is Tencel, which is made from cellulose. What TFA omits is that Tencel is specifically made from the pulp of the Eucalyptus tree. Why, I'm not sure, but this at least focuses the question: what is environmentally: a Eucalyptus plantation or a cotton plantation?
One article notes it's "difficult to be definitive" when calling Tencel more sustainable than cotton, especially because Tencel production is "an extremely minuscule fraction" of cotton production today. And more research needs to be done through the conversion and dying processes. Despite the award-winning closed-loop system, these steps can't avoid harsh chemicals. [businessinsider.com]
(Score: 2) by MostCynical on Saturday September 14, @11:35AM
No one seems to agree on how much water cotton uses - 11,000 [textileexchange.org] or 20,000 litres per kg [worldwildlife.org] or just lots [theguardian.com] and lots [triplepundit.com]
Cotton growers suggest not that much [cottoninc.com], but provide no absolute figures, or, lots of figures [cottonaustralia.com.au], but no number per kg.
On the other hand, Eucalypts love water [researchgate.net], even before any parts are processed into fabric.
(Score: 2) by looorg on Saturday September 14, @11:43AM
For most of us that isn't an issue, leather is nice and useful. But then there is that angst ridden segment of the market that is "all about the animals" (Vegetarian extremists of various kinds) and such that wouldn't want to be caught dead in a leather jacket or clothing made out of leather in general. Then we have the people who has a God that tells them that it's bad, so they are out to -- Muslims wearing pig leather, Hindus wearing cow ... the list probably goes on like this. So I guess it's for them, but then more leather for the rest of us so I'm fine with that.