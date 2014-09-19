from the business-as-usual dept.
Microsoft's build 18362.356 (KB4515384) for its Windows 10 May 2019 Update (version 1903) rolled out on Tuesday with security improvements for Internet Explorer, Microsoft Edge, networking tech and input devices – and a CPU usage fix that, for some, has broken desktop search.
The security tweaks address a variety of speculative execution side-channel vulnerabilities known as microarchitecture data sampling (MDS) for 32-bit x86 versions of Windows. Intel dealt with the CVEs at issue – CVE-2019-11091, CVE-2018-12126, CVE-2018-12127, CVE-2018-12130 – in May.
The update, released concurrently with Build 17763.737 for the Windows 10 October 2018 Update (v1809), also includes security enhancements for assorted Windows components.
Microsoft says its update fixes a high CPU usage problem associated with SearchUI.exe reported by a small number of users who disabled searching the web via Windows Desktop Search.
But its fix has nixed SearchUI.exe for some. Those griping claim SearchUI.exe, a part of Cortana, won't launch after installing KB4515384.
"What a mess – I had the original issue with SearchUI.exe and it sending my CPU to unparalleled heights and showing a big black pane of nothing," wrote Reddit user cyrenaic101 in a complaint thread. "So I uninstalled that turd. And then here comes the 'fix' KB4515384. Search completely broken..."
(Score: 2) by Gaaark on Saturday September 14, @08:20PM (2 children)
Can't they get ANYTHING right????
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday September 14, @08:26PM
Sure... They're sending more people to use Linux, that's a step in the right direction.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday September 14, @08:30PM
Why change now? Didn't stop them getting hella rich.
(Score: 2) by HiThere on Saturday September 14, @08:25PM
FWIW, I turned off the KDE active search engine because it took too much CPU time. So MS isn't the only one to have this problem. (But does MS allow the users to turn it off?)
(Score: 1) by yuhong on Saturday September 14, @08:37PM
In the meantime, MS still has not responded to my Upgrade Readiness story even though it was posted right here.