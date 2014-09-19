from the can't-do-that dept.
As reported by CBC's Liz Thompson here
The House of Commons will review all MP websites after an investigation by CBC News revealed that dozens of them have trackers that can be used to target advertising to people who have visited the sites.
... at least 99 had one or more trackers used to target advertising.
In a follow-up announcement, all MPs have now had links from the Canadian House of Commons website to their websites cut for the duration of the election.
The House of Commons has cut its links to the websites of all 334 outgoing members of Parliament after it discovered the sites of some MPs were being used to campaign for re-election.
A review by CBC News late Wednesday found that 87% of the websites for NDP MPs were automatically redirecting to the NDP.ca campaign site or MP re-election campaign sites with donation buttons.
It is illegal to use any government resources to get yourself (re-)elected in Canada. That includes web sites hosted by the House of Commons for sitting MPs.
My bet is that most MPs probably don't know that all those social media sharing icons are themselves trackers.