from the don't-they-have-those-songs-anymore? dept.
The National Music Publishers' Association (NMPA) has asked the courts to allow it to double its claims against exercise bike and treadmill startup Peloton, after discovering more unlicensed music — including songs by Taylor Swift and Kesha — being used in workout videos that play on the bikes' built-in screens. It's now seeking $300 million in damages, as reported by Forbes.
The original complaint, filed in March, accused Peloton of using over 1,000 songs without getting the proper license. At the time, NMPA requested $150 million in damages. After the lawsuit was filed, the offending songs conveniently disappeared, upsetting connected exercise equipment owners who'd gotten used to their beloved playlists.
But not all the songs disappeared, as reported by The Verge. Here's what the NMPA now has to say about that:
Indeed, it is only as a result of initial discovery in this lawsuit that the full scope and extent of Peloton's unlawful infringement has started to come into focus, revealing more than 1,000 additional musical works [...] those newly discovered works include some of the most famous and popular songs ever recorded, such as "Georgia On My Mind," "I Can See For Miles" and "I Saw Her Standing There."
Source: https://www.theverge.com/2019/9/13/20865200/nmpa-music-publishers-double-claims-against-peloton-taylor-swift-kesha
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Monday September 16, @06:13AM
I positively hate the MAAFIOSA and their "intellectual property". Screw all of those bastards into hell, and leave them to stew.
But, Peloton is obviously a commercial entity. They were profiting off of legally misappropriated music. Maybe some of it was morally misappropriated as well, but definitely legally so. Mehhh, burn 'em, I guess. Hellfire and brimstone not necessary, just burn 'em to a nice crispy overdone. Save all the really terrible stuff for the MAAFIOSA people who really deserve it.
