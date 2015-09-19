Apple is planning to release iOS 13 next week, but one security researcher has already discovered a lockscreen bypass. The exploit allows you to bypass the lockscreen and gain access to all contact information on an iPhone. Jose Rodriguez discovered the exploit and revealed to The Verge that he reported it to Apple on July 17th, but it's still working in the Gold Master (GM) version of iOS 13 that will be released on September 19th.

Rodriguez discovered a lockscreen exploit last year for iOS 12.1, and this latest iOS 13 bypass uses a similar technique. It involves activating a FaceTime call and then accessing the voiceover feature from Siri to enable access to the contact list. You can then obtain email addresses, phone numbers, address information, and more from the list of contacts.

[...] Rodriguez says the exploit appears to be fixed in beta copies of iOS 13.1, which Apple is planning to make available on September 30th.