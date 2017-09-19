from the There's-nothiing-new-under-the-sun? dept.
http://www.winestockwebdesign.com/Essays/Eternal_Mainframe.html
In the computer industry, the Wheel of Reincarnation is a pattern whereby specialized hardware gets spun out from the "main" system, becomes more powerful, then gets folded back into the main system. As the linked Jargon File entry points out, several generations of this effect have been observed in graphics and floating-point coprocessors.
In this essay, I note an analogous pattern taking place, not in peripherals of a computing platform, but in the most basic kinds of "computing platform." And this pattern is being driven as much by the desire for "freedom" as by any technical consideration.
"Revolution" has many definitions. From the looks of this, I'd say "going around in circles" comes closest to applying...
-Richard M. Hartman
A funny thing happened on the way to the future. The mainframe outlasted its replacements.
[Ed. Note: This story submission was my first exposure to the linked essay. Though dated from 2013, I found the essay eminently readable as well as making insightful observations of how dramatically the concepts and capabilities of mainframes have persisted for so many years. --martyb[
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday September 17, @04:37AM
I made my living with IBM MINIs. They sames out fo the IBM 360/370 line.
They started as: IBM S/3 models 10 (single "user" and 15 "tri-user" mainly. 8bit with 16bit addressing card systems, used in mid-range insurance and nuclear site construction control.
then came the S/32, simple single user OS with 8x40 char screen and line printer builtin in front of keyboard. Think Large long desk with 220v power plug.
then came the S/34. merge of S/3 model 15 and S/32. Multi-user (28 workstation directly attached and 32 remotely attached). Same simple OS as S/32. Damn thing - IBM tried to kill it 3 times and kept going and going and going. Near indestructible.
then S/38 - now that was left turn! Program call stacks, Even more display types, and still the ever loving card reader from S/3. Was real next set for S/3 model 15, since the CPF "time-share" system nor the LARGE disk platters were not supported directly on S/32 or S/34 - thought there are storiies of guys in L.A.
then S/36, same indestructible build as the S/34 and a read next home of all the software that was written. Also 4 models from size of IBM AT - Bady/36 (5364), a PC tower (5363) and small two-drawer file cabinet (5362) and Large washer/driver combo (5360)... all with 1M of memory. Then a 5360-7 7M of memory.
Then came the AS/400 - S/38 OS made friendlily of the S/36 crowd. But to costly to get S/36 market.
Then the family line up: AS/400-236 - only ran S/36 OS, but with new processor. AS/400-436 ran both AS/400 partition AND S/36 partition to finally get the rest of S/36 converted to new machines. Along the way merged in AIX platform so can run 3 OS at one smae at the same time AIX, S/36 and AS.400, Then added Linux as OS of choiuce and dropped S/36, since AS/400 could run most all that code nativity now.
The "workstation" I ever seen and IBM p with 64 cores and 4T of memory, sitting next to desk at the NOAA. With a PC stock PCIe16 graphic card and PCIe1 USB card for keyboard and mouse. Oh, the actaul size is 2 big Refridators with a 650lb UPS on the top.
S/36 on also supported Intel cards, so they could also run Windows inside the case with host OS. Also cards for PC to hard wire to backplane, so the disk drives are in the IBM "mini" (DAS?).
IBM Minis (mid-range) was as small as PC and as large as small main-frame - with overlap!. Now the fastest computer in the world has thousands of the Power chips running them.
(Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday September 17, @04:38AM (1 child)
TFA:
Actually, there is only one natural kind of computers: embedded ones. A mainframe is a computer embedded in a building.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday September 17, @04:55AM
Except at this point IBM mainframes are about the size of a refrigerator.