Richard M. Stallman Resigns as FSF President and from its Board of Directors
https://www.fsf.org/news/richard-m-stallman-resigns (emphasis from original retained):
On September 16, 2019, Richard M. Stallman, founder and president of
the Free Software Foundation, resigned as president and from its board
of directors.
The board will be conducting a search for a new president, beginning
immediately. Further details of the search will be published on
fsf.org.
For questions, contact FSF executive director John Sullivan at
johns@fsf.org.
Computer Scientist Richard Stallman Resigns from MIT Over Epstein Comments
Famed free software advocate and computer scientist Richard Stallman has resigned from MIT, according to an email he published online. The resignation comes after Stallman made comments about victims of child trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, including that the victims went along with the abuse willingly.
"I am resigning effective immediately from my position in CSAIL at MIT," Stallman wrote in the email, referring to MIT's Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Laboratory. "I am doing this due to pressure on MIT and me over a series of misunderstandings and mischaracterizations."
[...] Last week, Motherboard published the full email thread in which Stallman wrote that the "most plausible scenario" is that Epstein's underage victims in his campaign of trafficking were "entirely willing." Stallman also argued about the definition of "rape" and whether the term applies to the victims.
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday September 17, @05:37AM (2 children)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday September 17, @05:43AM (1 child)
What has he done that is of importance recently? It's not unusual for a 66 year old to retire anyway.
It will be funny to see which camp picks the successor.
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Tuesday September 17, @05:52AM
EMACS.
Being an entire Universe (don't you dare to call it just an OS), emacs is eternal.
By comparison to eternity, when it comes to "recently", 30 years more or less just doesn't register.
(grin)
(Score: 5, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday September 17, @05:51AM (2 children)
He did not argue "that the victims went along with the abuse willingly".
He argued that they may have presented themselves this way (for example under coercion of Epstein) and that the people who may have had sex with them are thus not necessarily as guilty as they seem.
He also argued a technicality about pedophilia (the term doesn't apply to post-puberty) and he pointed out that the moral situation isn't as simple as the legal situation due to varying age of consent and general disagreement around the world.
People just want a witch hunt, and he was a fine target. Nasty people got their thrill targetting a pretty darn weird dude who probably is a bit autistic.
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Tuesday September 17, @05:54AM
Have citations?
(yes, I know, I'm a lazy bum asking for a favor. Will you indulge me?)
(Score: 3, Informative) by bussdriver on Tuesday September 17, @06:18AM
People who don't like Stallman for other reasons can turn Troll and just amplify the problem because they are evil pricks. Bad teens can do it and you probably have seen it or had a sibling do a minor version to you just out of SPITE.
This is when all those people come out and pounce. Aside from all the shallow people desperate for another righteous "fix" that always existed in history, gravitating to mobs and stoking those... same psychology as literal witch hunts, crusades etc.
Stallman was discussing a topic with more intelligence than the internet could handle and it wasn't written for the general public on the internet; he'd have to dumb it down greatly for them... sadly one was on staff; possibly not offended as they were being spiteful.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by bussdriver on Tuesday September 17, @06:10AM (1 child)
The man changed the world and gets a lot of flack for all the good he did. He's old and probably tired of fighting all the BS then to get this INSANITY amplified by the internet mob looking to lynch anybody because either they can't lynch those who deserve it or because they have no real purpose to their empty lives.
I can totally understand why he did it; I would give up under the pressure of BS that would stick with me for the rest my life and distract from my life's work, the causes I work for and participate in, to undermine all of that and WASTE energy trying to go against the mob. Just RETIRE and let the morons march on and don't waste energy against the masses of morons who out number you and make you have to reach their level only to find deaf ears. An academic discussion is IMPOSSIBLE on important topics today and the formerly sheltered academic environment no longer can discuss stuff the slow people couldn't comprehend; now it only takes 1 to leak things out to the internet where context, reading comprehension, personal relationships, and intelligence can not thrive...
On top of all that you have supposed friends who turn out to be cowards in your time of need and the ones who resent or want to replace you end up stabbing you in the back. It makes a person give up on humanity; at least for a while. One finds out how little quality humans there are out there...
Stallman should have waited until the disgust and anger subsided... but he'd still would have had a lot of BS to deal with. One shouldn't make rash decisions; reality is the twitter mob crowd has a short attention span and memory. Right now is the peak of the mob and he should have secluded himself -- but having a history of taking problems on, he couldn't go on leave from the fight.
(Score: 2) by bzipitidoo on Tuesday September 17, @06:23AM
Should have waited?? I don't understand why RMS said anything at all on this subject. Epstein's crimes haven't anything to do with Free Software.
Maybe you're right, he is getting old, and this incident is proof that his mind is slipping.
