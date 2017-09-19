National grocery chain Whole Foods, which is owned by multibillion-dollar corporation Amazon, is cutting medical benefits for hundreds of part-time employees, Business Insider reported today. The decision, according to the company, is designed "to better meet the needs of our business and create a more equitable and efficient scheduling model," a Whole Foods spokesperson told BI.

[...] Whole Foods claims that the percentage of its workforce that'll be affected by the cost-cutting measure, and therefore no longer eligible to purchase employer-provided health care, is less than 2 percent. (That equates to nearly 2,000 people.) One affected employee, who's worked for Whole Foods for 15 years, told BI they were "in shock," as the company's benefits options were why they held on to the job.