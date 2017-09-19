Ric Ocasek, best known as the founder and frontman of the iconic new wave band The Cars, has died, the New York Police Department confirmed Sunday.

He was found unresponsive at his East 19th Street residence in Manhattan on Sunday, according to reports from the NYPD. The NYPD didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Ocasek released seven studio albums with the Cars between 1978 and 2011, beginning with their hit self-titled album featuring the singles "My Best Friend's Girl" and "Good Times Roll."

Ocasek also released several solo albums, including Beatitude (1982), Fireball Zone (1990), Troublizing (1997) and Nexterday (2005). He was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame on April 14, 2018.

Fans and friends took to Twitter to honor the late rock star.