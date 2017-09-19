from the will-not-end-well dept.
When pressed on whether he considers what he did unlawful, Snowden refused to take a position but said "it's not hard to make the argument that I broke the law." He went on to say that the government continues to allege that his disclosures caused harm but, according to Snowden, has yet to show evidence of that harm.
"They never show evidence for it even though we're now more than 6 years on, it would be the easiest thing in the world to show. We've never heard that story," he said. "If they had some classified evidence that a hair on a single person's head was harmed, you know as well as I do, it would be on the front page of The New York Times by the end of the day."
Snowden also took issue with the common refrain that leaking classified documents violated the oath of secrecy he took upon entering the CIA. He said an oath of secrecy does not exist.
"One of the common misconceptions in one of the earlier attacks, that we heard in 2015, that we don't hear of so much anymore is that I violated this oath of secrecy. That does not exist. There is a secrecy agreement, but there is also an oath of service. An oath of service is to support and defend, not an agency, not even the president, it is to support and defend the Constitution of the United States of America against all enemies – direct quote – foreign and domestic. And this begs the question, what happens when our obligations come into conflict."
(Score: 1, Insightful) by JoeMerchant on Tuesday September 17, @02:55PM
What he really wants is another press cycle, the interesting question is: why now?
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday September 17, @03:05PM
https://www.amazon.com/Permanent-Record-Edward-Snowden/dp/1250237238 [amazon.com]
(Score: 5, Insightful) by GlennC on Tuesday September 17, @02:58PM
Edward Snowden is an American hero.
Unfortunately, since his actions exposed and embarrassed the Powers That Be, he's got to be made an example of.
Sorry folks...the world is bigger and more varied than you want it to be. Deal with it.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Tuesday September 17, @03:07PM
The tree of liberty needs some refreshment. Tyrants and patriots meet that need nicely. Alas, Snowden is a patriot, so he'll probably be chopped up for fertilizer, while the tyrants try to distract us with the cake and circus.
I stand with Briscoe Cain. Molon Labe.
(Score: 2) by ikanreed on Tuesday September 17, @03:15PM
The clearest sign Obama was going to be bad was that when he took office he didn't instantly pardon snowden.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Tuesday September 17, @03:24PM
Bad is a relative thing... the real question is: what did Obama get in exchange for letting Snowden rot? Was that trade, on balance, better for the American people?
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Tuesday September 17, @03:26PM
I notice that Trump hasn't pardoned Snowden, either.
I stand with Briscoe Cain. Molon Labe.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday September 17, @03:38PM
Why would he? Snowden's not one of Trump's cronies, he doesn't have enough money.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Tuesday September 17, @03:43PM
Why would he? Only because it would be the "right thing to do".
I spend a lot of time here, mocking the people with TDS, in effect, kinda defending Trump. But, I have never claimed that Trump is a "good person". Such a person would recognize instantly that Snowden did the "right thing", and pardon him of any and all crimes associated with Snowden's disclosures.

It sucks that good people don't become president. We could use one, or even a dozen.
It sucks that good people don't become president. We could use one, or even a dozen.
I stand with Briscoe Cain. Molon Labe.
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Tuesday September 17, @03:43PM
Obama took office Jan 20, 2009. Then again in 2013.
Snowden's revelations were May 20, 2013.
Obama, the entire administration, took the position Snowden was a traitor instead of a hero. CNN stepped right in line with the administration. That is when I completely cut off watching CNN, and have never gone back. Amazing how much time I got back. I almost dropped CNN when they failed to cover, but also were supporters of SOPA. CNN's total failure to even make a pretense of objectivity is what pushed me over the edge.
Off topic: I also realized how much of a black hole for time that CNN and other news media really are. BREAKING NEWS. But after the break will be this interesting story . . . yeah . . . after the break and at the very end of the hour will be that story, and it will be a fizzle rather than what was implied. Everything is BREAKING NEWS. The most frivolous new fact is BREAKING NEWS.
Punched Card: a short piece of 80 channel paper tape. Creative Computing, Mar-Apr 1975 issue.
(Score: 2, Interesting) by DECbot on Tuesday September 17, @03:30PM
I don't disagree with you. However, he's an idiot--a smart idiot. Snowden is clairvoyant enough to be concerned for a fair trial, but to lay bare your defensive arguments to the press before trial... I'm sure the prosecution will have now one example of some brown person (aka informant) getting droned because of Snowden. It doesn't even have to make sense, it just has to show the US suffered damage because of his disclosure. I'm also sure they will find some document that he signed regarding safeguarding classified documents. You know, the standard type form that you sign in exchange for your security clearance.
Let me go back to the "show serious harm to the US" argument. They government doesn't have to show that a person or property was harmed by the disclosure, they can successfully argue that the reputation of the US government was harmed. The reason the whole operation was classified was because it is likely unconstitutional. By disclosing that the government was involved in performing illegal actions by surveying private citizens without a warrant, it caused serious harm to the government's reputation as a free republic. It makes no difference that the government was involved in wrongdoing, he caused harm to the US government by disclosing classified documents. Do I disagree with that judgement? You bet I do, but that won't give Snowden leniency unless I am on that jury. I think the government should be barred from classifying illegal or unconstitutional activity performed by the government. Military and State Departments opinions, military hardware specifications, military operations, or private citizens private data should totally be classified. Embarrassing mistakes or unconstitutional actions should not be grounds for classification.
cats~$ sudo chown -R us /home/base
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday September 17, @03:18PM
He wants a fair trial, but he will be fast tracked to a 30 year sentence. He's not Hillary, he's not Petraeus, he was some peon who embarrassed powerful people. He will feel the full brutality of the US justice system.
Ed, do yourself a favor: learn Russian, learn to love the country, become a citizen. You could have a decent life over there. Stay away from any US satellite countries though until Russia is stronger again and can defend its citizens.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Tuesday September 17, @03:39PM
Is that naivete, or just silliness? Russia can't defend one of it's ciizens, if that citizen is outside of the Russian sphere of influence.
On the flip side of that particular coin - got any idea how many Americans have disappeared into Russia? Both before and during the Soviet, Americans waltz in, and get trapped like flies on flypaper. It makes me wonder how many other people, from other countries, have been trapped in Russia.
https://www.nytimes.com/1996/07/19/world/decades-later-tales-of-americans-in-soviet-jails.html [nytimes.com]
I stand with Briscoe Cain. Molon Labe.
(Score: 2) by bradley13 on Tuesday September 17, @03:43PM
Snowdon harmed a number of illegal government programs. Harmed the overall reputation of a government that is out of control.
Fair trial? Snort. He'll be treated like Manning: stuffed in prison, under conditions that break him. He can forget any sort of justice.
The only way he can ever return to the US would be to get a Presidential pardon. Which seems rather unlikely...
Everyone is somebody else's weirdo.