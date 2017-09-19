from the dem-bones,-dem-bones dept.
Bone, not adrenaline, drives fight or flight response
When faced with a predator or sudden danger, the heart rate goes up, breathing becomes more rapid, and fuel in the form of glucose is pumped throughout the body to prepare an animal to fight or flee.
These physiological changes, which constitute the "fight or flight" response, are thought to be triggered in part by the hormone adrenaline.
But a new study from Columbia researchers suggests that bony vertebrates can't muster this response to danger without the skeleton. The researchers found in mice and humans that almost immediately after the brain recognizes danger, it instructs the skeleton to flood the bloodstream with the bone-derived hormone osteocalcin, which is needed to turn on the fight or flight response.
"In bony vertebrates, the acute stress response is not possible without osteocalcin," says the study's senior investigator Gérard Karsenty, MD, Ph.D., chair of the Department of Genetics and Development at Columbia University Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons.
"The view of bones as merely an assembly of calcified tubes is deeply entrenched in our biomedical culture," Karsenty says. But about a decade ago, his lab hypothesized and demonstrated that the skeleton has hidden influences on other organs.
The research revealed that the skeleton releases osteocalcin, which travels through the bloodstream to affect the functions of the biology of the pancreas, the brain, muscles, and other organs.
A series of studies since then have shown that osteocalcin helps regulate metabolism by increasing the ability of cells to take in glucose, improves memory, and helps animals run faster with greater endurance.
More information: "Mediation of the acute stress response by the skeleton," Cell Metabolism (2019). DOI: 10.1016/j.cmet.2019.08.012
(Score: 3, Funny) by The Mighty Buzzard on Tuesday September 17, @05:46PM (2 children)
Good place to put the fight or flight trigger production, I suppose. I mean it's not like a vertebrate without bones can do much of either anyway.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Runaway1956 on Tuesday September 17, @06:03PM
LMAO - that thought crossed my mind.
A bit more seriously, I can accept that the bones are *part of* the fight or flight mechanism. Bones produce the osteo-stuff, and they say it's a necessary part of the response. But - how do they conclude that the osteo is the driver? Maybe the bones release osteocalcin in response to some other stimulus - such as maybe the adrenalin?
We see a lot of studies that jump to conclusions.
(Score: 1, Touché) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday September 17, @06:05PM
Them be fighting words... [youtube.com]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday September 17, @06:39PM (2 children)
How does the brain instruct the skeleton to do anything? Nerve endings don't go into the bone as far as I know.
(Score: 1) by beernutz on Tuesday September 17, @06:47PM
I wonder if it could be a chemical signal maybe?
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Tuesday September 17, @06:48PM
Nerves aren't the only things that carry instructions around the body. For a simple "do something that's going to be the same every time and do it right now" a hormone or other chemical signal works just fine.
