With Microsoft embracing Linux ever more tightly, might it do the heretofore unthinkable and dump the NT kernel in favor of the Linux kernel? No, I’m not ready for the funny farm. As it prepares Windows 11, Microsoft has been laying the groundwork for such a radical release.
I’ve long toyed with the idea that Microsoft could release a desktop Linux. Now I’ve started taking that idea more seriously — with a twist. Microsoft could replace Windows’ innards, the NT kernel, with a Linux kernel.
It would still look like Windows. For most users, it would still work like Windows. But the engine running it all would be Linux.
Why would Microsoft do this? Well, have you been paying attention to Windows lately? It has been one foul-up after another. Just in the last few months there was the registry backup fail and numerous and regular machine-hobbling Windows updates. In fact, updates have grown so sloppy you have to seriously wonder whether it’s safer to stay open to attacks or “upgrade” your system with a dodgy patch.
Remember when letting your Windows system get automatic patches every month was nothing to worry about? I do. Good times.
Why is this happening? The root cause of all these problems is that, for Microsoft, Windows desktop software is now a back-burner product. It wants your company to move you to Windows Virtual Desktop and replace your existing PC-based software, like Office 2019, with software-as-a-service (SaaS) programs like Office 365. It’s obvious, right? Nobody in Redmond cares anymore, so quality assurance for Windows the desktop is being flushed down the toilet.
Many of the problems afflicting Windows do not reside in the operating system’s upper levels. Instead, their roots are deep down in the NT kernel. What, then, if we could replace that rotten kernel with a fresh, healthy kernel? Maybe one that is being kept up to date by a worldwide group of passionate developers. Yes, my bias is showing, but that’s Linux, and it’s a solution that makes a lot of sense.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday September 18, @03:05PM
It seems that the Year of Desktop Linux is some sort of eschaton which must always be averted.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Wednesday September 18, @03:07PM (3 children)
If Linux can run Puttering's SystemD, then of course it can run Windows. The question is, why does Linus allow his work to be so sorely abused?
I stand with Briscoe Cain. Molon Labe.
(Score: 1, Troll) by Subsentient on Wednesday September 18, @03:17PM
He's a masochist and likes taking it up the turd pipe.
"The foolish man remains closed and tight, the wise man stretches himself in every way" -Goa Tse
(Score: 2) by meustrus on Wednesday September 18, @03:30PM (1 child)
Um, because it's within Puttering's freedom to do so? The GPL doesn't allow Linus to prevent SystemD.
What would you do? Put licensing requirements on the Linux kernel to disallow SystemD?
Freedom doesn't mean the software is good. The bazaar makes it good. Maybe subverting copyright with copyleft licenses isn't sufficient to make the bazaar.
If there isn't at least one reference or primary source, it's not +1 Informative. Maybe the underused +1 Interesting?
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Wednesday September 18, @03:44PM
Linus ultimately maintains and controls the kernel. Or, he did until some snowflakes whined and cried about his abusive language. Linus could have just said, "No.". At which point, Puttering could have forked the kernel, and put his system thingy into his own version of the kernel. Yep, you're free to do almost anything you want with the kernel, but you can't force Linus to adopt your stuff.
I stand with Briscoe Cain. Molon Labe.
(Score: 2) by Fishscene on Wednesday September 18, @03:31PM
This article is consistent with the phrase "Windows 10 is the last version of Windows".
Source: https://www.theverge.com/2015/5/7/8568473/windows-10-last-version-of-windows [theverge.com]
If an OS is defined as the Kernel, and Microsoft is really planning to switch the Kernel to Linux, then yes, this is at least partially in line with their statement.
I would not be surprised at all if Microsoft was looking to rebase on Linux. In which case, the phrase might be more accurately "Windows 10 is the last version of (NT Kernel) Windows"
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday September 18, @03:31PM (2 children)
I suspect if Windows switched to a Linux kernel all those Windows based games wouldn't work, which would eliminate the sole reason I keep one Windows instance running. I'll hold on to my Windows 7 and Windows 10 media to make sure I can continue to use the software I've purchased.
(Score: 2) by acid andy on Wednesday September 18, @03:47PM (1 child)
What's wrong with using Proton / SteamPlay to play Windows games under Linux?
So, did you hear about Bill Murray's new movie about the life of Elvis Presley? It's called Hound Dog Day.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Wednesday September 18, @04:05PM
I do use my Linux box as a game machine through Steam, and the short answer is: sucky selection. Lots of stuff does work through Steam/Linux, more stuff than I have the time to play, but... lots more stuff doesn't. If you're dead-set on playing certain titles, then you are indeed locked into the OSs that they support, and in the world of gaming, Windows is still the #1 supported OS by a WIDE margin.
(Score: 5, Insightful) by Thexalon on Wednesday September 18, @03:36PM (1 child)
This will never happen. Microsoft would never support random Joe end-user having that level of control over the kernel of their main product line. For instance, a Linux kernel that could handle Windows could also be modified to intercept licensing checks heading out the networking stack and respond with "yeah, you're cool", and also modified to make it so the signatures and other methods higher-level stacks used to verify the kernel wasn't modified were "correct". And that can be distributed as much as is needed as soon as a single person figures it out.
If they were going to put in a *nix kernel, they'd use a BSD as their base, which would allow them to make modifications but not give out the source that would make it easy to spot. For example, with a BSD kernel, just like with the current NT kernel, they could set up a special networking stack that's used only to communicate with Microsoft without making that communication visible to the user in any way other than network sniffing.
The first 90% of the job takes 90% of the time. The last 10% takes the other 90% of the time.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday September 18, @03:43PM
Are you forgetting Secure Boot and the fact that the Linux Kernel is GPLv2?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday September 18, @03:58PM
I'd pay for getting DirectX in Linux so games play at the same or better speed as they do on Windows.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday September 18, @04:04PM
Windows is old and crusty but Linux is new and shiny? How?! They're both the same age!