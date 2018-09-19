The ASIC-AFP joint 'multi-layered cybercrime' investigation has resulted in the arrest of a 21 year-old woman from Melbourne.

The Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) has announced dismantling a major fraud and identity theft syndicate that allegedly profited from the thefts of superannuation and share trading accounts, to the tune of millions of dollars.

ASIC, alongside the Australian Federal Police (AFP), had been investigating the "multi-layered cybercrime activity" for more than a year, resulting in the arrest of a 21 year-old woman from Melbourne.

It is alleged the woman worked as part of a syndicate which used fraudulently-obtained identities to commit large-scale online fraud.

ASIC said in court on Tuesday the syndicate allegedly used stolen identity information purchased from "dark net marketplaces", together with single use SIM cards and fake email accounts, to undertake an "identity takeover".

These fraudulently created identities, ASIC said, were created to mimic real individuals who unknowingly had their identities compromised. ASIC said they were then used to open bank accounts at various Australian banking institutions.

[...] Investigations into the syndicate are continuing, and ASIC said further arrests and charges have not been ruled out.