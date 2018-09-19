Stories
Amazon Tests a One-Tap Review System for Product Feedback

posted by Fnord666 on Wednesday September 18, @07:27PM   Printer-friendly
from the piece-of-garbage-button dept.
Amazon tests a one-tap review system for product feedback – TechCrunch

Amazon is testing an easier way for people to leave product feedback with the launch of one-tap ratings. The change is meant to encourage those who don’t have the time, energy or interest in writing reviews to still share their opinion about the product, which benefits the larger Amazon community of shoppers who are reliant on ratings and reviews to make better purchasing decisions.

If you have access to the new experiment, you’ll be able to just tap once to leave your star rating on any item, without having to fill out additional fields like a review title and written review, as previously required.

[...] Only those one-tap ratings from Verified Purchases will contribute to the product’s overall star rating. You’re also able to expand on your feedback later on, if you choose, by adding a review, photos, or video.

The new feature could go a long way towards being able to collect feedback from a larger number of online consumers, as many don’t bother with writing reviews. It could also help balance out the ratings with feedback from real shoppers, as opposed to those who may have been incentivized or paid to leave reviews.

[...] Amazon confirmed the new feature is an experiment, not a public launch.

“We are testing a feature that allows customers to leave feedback easily while also helping shoppers get authentic customer ratings on products from a broader set of shoppers,” an Amazon spokesperson said.

  • (Score: 2) by ikanreed on Wednesday September 18, @07:28PM (1 child)

    by ikanreed (3164) on Wednesday September 18, @07:28PM (#895786)

    I don't want to engage with your brand. Not at all.

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday September 18, @07:31PM

      by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday September 18, @07:31PM (#895789)

      Please tap and hold for five seconds to stop engaging with our brand.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday September 18, @07:36PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday September 18, @07:36PM (#895790)

    They used lots of words so must be clever.

  • (Score: 2) by SomeGuy on Wednesday September 18, @08:03PM

    by SomeGuy (5632) on Wednesday September 18, @08:03PM (#895794)

    Tapping. Because clicking just doesn't leave enough nasty grease on the screen.

  • (Score: 2) by All Your Lawn Are Belong To Us on Wednesday September 18, @08:41PM

    by All Your Lawn Are Belong To Us (6553) Subscriber Badge on Wednesday September 18, @08:41PM (#895809) Journal

    Better and more efficient product manipulation by other than consumers in 5.... 4..... 3.....

