from the you-might-have-an-account! dept.
Submitted via IRC for SoyCow6430
Lawsuit: AT&T signed customers up for DirecTV Now without their knowledge
AT&T supervisors encouraged sales reps to create fake DirecTV Now accounts to make the online video service seem more successful than it really was, a class-action complaint alleges.
AT&T "promot[ed] and reward[ed] account fraud" such as creating the fake accounts and signing AT&T customers up for DirecTV Now "without the customer knowing," the lawsuit claims.
The new allegations were made Friday in an amended complaint as part of a lawsuit filed against AT&T in April in US District Court for the Southern District of New York. The lawsuit alleges that AT&T lied to investors in order to hide DirecTV Now's failure.
"AT&T misrepresented the true condition of DirecTV Now and hid the associated risks," the amended complaint says. DirecTV Now's inevitable failure was subsequently made clear when subscriber numbers began to drop, the amended complaint says:
The dramatic decline in DirecTV Now subscriber numbers was a materialization of the risks associated, including: improper sales practices, such as the creation of fake accounts, which predictably led subscribers to cancel these accounts, upon realizing they were being billed for a service they did not use; the aggressive use of promotional campaigns to artificially sustain subscriber levels; and selling the product at irrationally low prices that would ultimately need to increase.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Thursday September 19, @01:31AM
The rotting zombie corpse of AT&T corporation still sends out droves of sales minions, and when minions can't sign up people for AT&T "services" with their consent - even dangling $100 - $200 signup incentives (what does THAT tell you?) - then of course the sales-temps are going to commit a little fraud here and there to make that next incentive level.
My favorite "take me off your list" reaction came from an AT&T sales spam caller: "But, this is AT&T!!! How could you want us to not call you again?!?!!?" Yeah, bitch, you work for a tool, didn't you know?