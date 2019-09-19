Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

US Navy Spokesman Acknowledges UFO Videos

posted by janrinok on Thursday September 19, @04:33PM   Printer-friendly
from the what-is-it? dept.
News

An Anonymous Coward writes:

https://www.vice.com/en_us/article/8xw83b/the-navy-says-the-ufos-in-tom-delonges-videos-are-unidentified-aerial-phenomena

In official statements, the US Navy has for the first time officially stated that the three UFO videos made public by former Blink-182 singer Tom DeLonge's UFO research organization are footage of real "unknown" objects violating American airspace.

Navy spokesperson Joseph Gradisher told Motherboard that "the Navy considers the phenomena contained/depicted in those 3 videos as unidentified." Previously, the Navy never addressed the content of the videos. The terminology here is important: The UFO community is increasingly using the terminology "unidentified aerial phenomena" to discuss unknown objects in the sky.

John Greenwald, author and curator of The Black Vault, the largest civilian archive of declassified government documents, originally reported the news. Greenwald requested information in August from the Navy regarding the content of the three popular videos purporting to show anomalous aerial objects.

https://www.vice.com/en_us/article/59w3zq/tom-delonge-nytimes-ufo-aliens-comparison

Original Submission


«  Perl Is Still The Goddess For Text Manipulation
US Navy Spokesman Acknowledges UFO Videos | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 1 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday September 19, @04:46PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Thursday September 19, @04:46PM (#896146)

    "Unidentified" means just that, not identified.

    Move along - there is nothing here.

(1)