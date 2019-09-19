Stories
Hulu Hackathon Leads to Eye-tracking Controls for Roku

Of the 40 project ideas that came out of Hulu's annual hackathon this summer, more than a quarter addressed the needs of users with disabilities. Today, Hulu shared some of those accessibility-focused concepts.

One feature, Eye Remote for Roku, allows you to control the device using eye-tracking. We saw a similar idea pop up in a Netflix hackathon last year, and this summer, Comcast revealed an eye-control remote for users with limited mobility.

While there's no guarantee that any of these will become official Hulu products, accessibility has become a larger focus of hackathons. As we saw with Microsoft's Xbox One Adaptive Controller, hackathons with a focus on inclusion can lead to breakthrough ideas.

