from the fake-meat-is-feat? dept.
https://www.theverge.com/2019/9/19/20869271/impossible-burger-foods-gelsons-markets-southern-california-meat-free-plant-based
The Impossible Burger, a meat-free burger that's previously only been available in restaurants, will be available to buy in grocery stores for the first time this week. Starting tomorrow, September 20th, you'll be able to buy the plant-based burger in 27 Gelson's Markets stores in Southern California. Impossible Foods says it will bring the burger to more grocery stores — including some on the East Coast — later this month, and it plans to reach every region of the US by the middle of next year.
The launch brings Impossible Foods into even closer competition with Beyond Meat, which already sells its own meat-free burger in grocery stores in addition to restaurants. When it announced its latest burger back in June, Beyond Meat said that it was available to purchase in stores, including Whole Foods, Kroger, Safeway, Publix, Wegmans, Target, and Sprouts. Compared to this list of chains, Impossible Foods is lagging behind in selling its burgers directly to home cooks.
It's a 12 oz slab of fake ground beef, not yet shaped into patties.
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Friday September 20, @05:10AM
I tried the Beyond Burgers and they are really very good. So after eating another couple I looked at the ingredient list to figure out how these new burgers differ from the old shitty veggie burgers. It's the fat - tons of it. Saturated peanut oil. Tastes like fucking Jesus.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday September 20, @05:11AM (1 child)
Why 12 oz? So the price is closer to 16 oz of lean ground beef? Won't that just not work for anyone wanting 1 pound of "beef"? Or are they targeting people who won't notice the quantity difference but will notice the price? (And won't they wonder why the impossible burgers are so much smaller...)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday September 20, @05:24AM
Just like how the 12 oz fiber++ veggie pasta costs more than the 16 oz regular pasta.
But 12 oz of Impossibru meat is $9, 8 oz of Beyond Burger (2 patties) is about $6. So it's about the same as the competitor.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday September 20, @05:37AM
