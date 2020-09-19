BERT, a transformer-based model characterized by a unique self-attention mechanism, has so far proved to be a valid alternative to recurrent neural networks (RNNs) in tackling natural language processing (NLP) tasks. Despite their advantages, so far, very few researchers have studied these BERT-based architectures in depth, or tried to understand the reasons behind the effectiveness of their self-attention mechanism.

Aware of this gap in the literature, researchers at the University of Massachusetts Lowell's Text Machine Lab for Natural Language Processing have recently carried out a study investigating the interpretation of self-attention, the most vital component of BERT models. The lead investigator and senior author for this study were Olga Kovaleva and Anna Rumshisky, respectively. Their paper pre-published on arXiv and set to be presented at the EMNLP 2019 conference, suggests that a limited amount of attention patterns are repeated across different BERT sub-components, hinting to their over-parameterization.

"BERT is a recent model that made a breakthrough in the NLP community, taking over the leaderboards across multiple tasks. Inspired by this recent trend, we were curious to investigate how and why it works," the team of researchers told TechXplore via email. "We hoped to find a correlation between self-attention, the BERT's main underlying mechanism, and linguistically interpretable relations within the given input text."