SFO: The typo that almost crashed a plane
In 2017, a commercial airliner lined up for takeoff at San Francisco International Airport on runway 01 Left, the main departure route.
The pilot accidentally punched 10 Left — a much longer SFO runway — into the cockpit computer, causing the plane to incorrectly calculate the appropriate thrust and wing flap settings.
The pilot’s simple reversing of the number caused the plane to nearly run out of runway, lifting off with only 400 feet left of asphalt, according to a Federal Aviation Administration report obtained by The Chronicle through the Freedom of Information Act.
It wasn’t the only such close call at SFO. The March 2018 FAA safety report found 25 cases from 2014 to 2017 in which airplanes from several carriers took off with less than 1,000 feet of runway remaining. The FAA believes some of those cases probably were a result of “transposition error” and said no other major airport in the United States has had a similar problem.
Aviation experts say airliners need to lift off the ground with enough runway left to abort a takeoff — 400 feet isn’t nearly enough and 1,000 feet is too close.
“Wow, that is practically the end of the runway!” retired pilot Ross Aimer, an aviation consultant familiar with SFO, said of the 2017 incident. “They were lucky they didn’t take out some of the instrument landing equipment erected at the end of that runway.”
The runway 01 error revelations are the latest issue at the airport involving its runways, taxiways and tarmac. The airport closed its busiest runway, 28L, on Sept. 7 for 20 days of repairs, leading to more than 1,000 flight delays and hundreds of cancellations. The closure was not related to the runway number issue but resulted from deteriorating concrete.
Runway 28L was also closed overnight in July 2017 for construction, contributing to a near-catastrophic botched landing. An Air Canada Airbus A320 mistook a crowded taxiway for its runway and came within 14 feet of crashing into four fully loaded planes before pulling up and narrowly averting what could have been the worst aviation disaster in history.
The aborted landing prompted a National Transportation Safety Board investigation and a Government Accountability Office report published last month saying the FAA needs to do a better job collecting and analyzing data on ground incidents. Reported runway incursions across the country nearly doubled, from 954 in fiscal year 2011 to 1,804 in 2018, according to the report.
The SFO close call also led to a three-day FAA safety visit to SFO in late February 2018. At the time, SFO had experienced four wrong-surface events involving two or more carriers during the previous year, according to the FAA report.
The agency determined that the runway 10-01 confusion was “high risk” and issued a memo in September 2018 to pilot unions and other groups to alert flight crews and airlines of the issue.
“We have not received any reports about this kind of incident occurring at SFO since 2017,” FAA spokesman Ian Gregor said. Reporting such an incident is voluntary, so it’s unclear whether the confusion remains.
SFO spokesman Doug Yakel said he believes the issue has been fixed.
Read the rest of the article for even more incidents that may give second thoughts about flying into San Francisco.
(Score: 2) by hemocyanin on Friday September 20, @05:32PM (3 children)
Why not runway 00, 10, 20, etc.?
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Friday September 20, @05:34PM (1 child)
If they rename runway 10L to 09L, does that mean they will have to tear it up and lay new surface on the correct heading?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday September 20, @06:17PM
It's 1 degree. It's not that important.
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Friday September 20, @05:40PM
The runways are numbered according to the direction they face in degrees. Runway 01 faces ten degrees east, runway 18 faces due south, etc. Due north is numbered 36, not 00. If there are multiple runways facing the same way, they'll be marked left and right (and occasionally center). This is done so the pilots know which way to go without having to look runways up on a map, which would certainly cause more errors.
Because virtually all runways can be used in both directions, an airport with runway 10, for example, will normally also have a runway 28.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday September 20, @05:35PM
Instead of 10-01, how about 10-02?
(Score: 2) by Thexalon on Friday September 20, @05:56PM (1 child)
The reason aviation is ridiculously safe worldwide is that there has been a longstanding global effort to make it that way. Every accident and near-accident gets investigated, equipment is constantly tested and inspected, and there are agencies from multiple governments constantly on the lookout for problems. And there's also constant redundancy and margins for error built into everything. It's not perfect, because no system is perfect, but it's much much safer than other ways of getting around because of that effort.
And that is why a problem like this typo gets caught and addressed before someone gets hurt. Compare that to how much damage drunk or sleepy drivers do every single day.
The first 90% of the job takes 90% of the time. The last 10% takes the other 90% of the time.
(Score: 2) by nobu_the_bard on Friday September 20, @06:01PM
https://xkcd.com/2030/ [xkcd.com]
(Score: 1) by fustakrakich on Friday September 20, @06:04PM (1 child)
It's risky behavior. It's like doing intersection takeoffs. All that runway behind you does no good.
The best practice is to use maximum thrust at take off, regardless of the available space. Get as high as you can as fast as you can, and your chances of hitting anything are greatly reduced.
That is not my dog.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday September 20, @06:20PM
Higher thrust puts more load on the engine. There is a higher chance of something breaking in the engine itself. This is not purely to save money but also helps with noise regulations.