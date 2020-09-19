from the don't-sleep-during-your-court-appearance dept.
A call-center scammer has lost his appeal to overturn a $9m fine – after a court pointed out the crook had specifically waived the right to appeal when he pleaded guilty.
Viraj Patel was part of a large India-based criminal enterprise that conned tens of thousands of Americans out of hundreds of millions of dollars: the swindlers would cold-call citizens and pose as US government officials demanding payment for unpaid taxes.
The unlucky victims were threatened with fines, arrests, or deportation if they didn't cough up: one 85-year-old woman ended up paying the fraudsters $12,300 after she was threatened with a stretch behind bars for phony tax violations. More than 60 suspect con men were charged [PDF] with conspiracy to commit identity theft, false impersonation of an officer of the United States, wire fraud, and money laundering.
In 2018, Patel, then a 33-year-old loser living in California, reached a deal with prosecutors: in exchange for pleading guilty and avoiding a lengthy trial, he would spend up to 165 months, or about 14 years, in the clink followed by three years of supervised release, plus receive a court order kicking him out of America when his punishment is over – and, to top it all off, an $8.97m fine.
He admitted his crimes, specifically, one count of money laundering – since he is based the US, his job in the caper was to launder roughly $4m to $9m of victims' cash – and was sentenced.
But, it turns out that he wasn't listening very carefully to either his lawyers or the federal district judge who sentenced him in Texas, because Patel was seemingly convinced he was only going to have to pay $250,000. When he realized the real fine was actually $9m, he tried to undo his guilty plea, and appealed to the Fifth Circuit claiming a miscarriage of justice.
"He contends that his guilty plea was unknowing and involuntary because the district court did not advise him of its authority to order restitution," the appeals court notes in its judgment [PDF] earlier this week.
And, amazingly, Patel is right – in part at least. At his rearraignment, the Houston court "did not advise Patel of its authority to order restitution," the appeal judges ruled. Patel had picked up that the district court was only allowed to fine him a maximum of $250,000 – and seemed happy to take the hit.
As a man who clearly placed money above everything else, after learning that he'd only face a $250,000 fine when he had conned people out of millions, the crook stopped paying attention. And so he didn't notice when both his own lawyers and the court subsequently informed him that the real amount he would be on the hook for – thanks to the court's ability to force repayment of money stolen from others – was going to be much higher.
(Score: 5, Insightful) by NotSanguine on Friday September 20, @08:40PM
Exactly what he deserved, but plea deals/plea bargaining is one of the worst facets of the US criminal justice system.
Plea deals/bargaining allow prosecutors to be much less discriminating in who they indict, as cases rarely go to trial. What's even worse is that prosecutors generally pile on quasi-related (or completely unrelated) charges in attempts to intimidate defendants into accepting plea deals.
All criminal cases should go to trial. Even if that's just the defendant pleading guilty.
People talk about "criminal justice reform," but the scourge of plea bargaining is *never* on the table. More's the pity.
Perhaps the prosecutors should make another deal with him: Sit five years, then get early deportation. Punish him some, but don't waste more money on him.