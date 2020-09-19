from the nuke-them-from-orbit-is-often-suggested dept.
Researchers find way to kill pathogen resistant to antibiotics
This bacterium is one of many that have evolved a system that allows them to acquire difficult-to-access iron from the human body. Iron is essential for bacterial growth and survival, but in humans, most of it is held up within the 'haem' complex of haemoglobin. To get hold of it, P. aeruginosa and other bacteria secrete a protein, called HasA, which latches onto haem in the blood. This complex is recognized by a membrane receptor on the bacterium called HasR, permitting haem entry into the bacterial cell, while HasA is recycled to pick up more haem.
Bioinorganic chemist Osami Shoji of Nagoya University and collaborators have found a way to hijack this 'haem acquisition system' for drug delivery. They developed a powder formed of HasA and the pigment gallium phthalocyanine (GaPc), which, when applied to a culture of P. aeruginosa, was consumed by the bacteria.
"When the pigment is exposed to near-infrared light, harmful reactive oxygen species are generated inside the bacterial cells," explains Shoji. When tested, over 99.99% of the bacteria were killed following treatment with one micromolar of HasA with GaPc and ten minutes of irradiation. The strategy also worked on other bacteria with the HasR receptor on their membranes, but not on ones without it.
(Score: 2) by Rosco P. Coltrane on Friday September 20, @11:42PM
The haem acquisition system is so essential to these bacteria's survival that it is not expected to change, making it unlikely the bacteria will develop resistance to this drug strategy, the researchers believe.
I'm willing to bet quite a lot on nature doing exactly what the researchers don't expect, and sooner than they don't expect.
(Score: 2) by Snotnose on Saturday September 21, @12:20AM
