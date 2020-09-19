Stories
Cuban Embassy "Acoustic Attack" Blamed on Mosquito Fumigation Neurotoxins

posted by martyb on Saturday September 21, @06:20AM   Printer-friendly
from the what's-bad-for-bugs-ain't-so-good-for-people? dept.
An Anonymous Coward writes:

https://www.bbc.com/news/world-latin-america-49770369

Canadian researchers say they may have identified the cause of a mystery illness which plagued diplomatic staff in Cuba in 2016.

Some reports in the US suggested an "acoustic attack" caused US staff similar symptoms, sparking speculation about a secret sonic weapon.

But the Canadian team suggests that neurotoxins from mosquito fumigation are the more likely cause.

The Zika virus, carried by mosquitoes, was a major health concern at the time.

So-called "Havana syndrome" caused symptoms including headaches, blurred vision, dizziness and tinnitus.

It made international headlines when the US announced more than a dozen staff from its Cuban embassy were being treated.

Cuba denied any suggestion of "attacks", and the reports led to increased tension between the two nations.

Original Submission


