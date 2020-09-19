19/09/20/209239 story
Colorado city officials have removed a topless ban from city law that inspired a Free the Nipple lawsuit.
The Coloradoan reported that Fort Collins City Council agreed Tuesday to remove language in the public nudity code that barred women and girls over age 10 from exposing their breasts in public.
City officials say the ban is expected to be removed Sept. 17.
Officials say a district court judge and a federal appeals court have ruled against the policy in the past two years.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday September 21, @01:43AM (1 child)
Until you realize it's ugly fat-ass feminists that are going to take advantage of this, not the hotties you're thinking of.
(Score: 3, Touché) by The Mighty Buzzard on Saturday September 21, @01:44AM
Way to fuck up the fantasizing, ass.
