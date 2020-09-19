Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Fort Collins, Colorado "Frees the Nipple"

posted by martyb on Saturday September 21, @01:38AM   Printer-friendly
from the freeze-peach dept.
/dev/random

An Anonymous Coward writes:

https://kdvr.com/2019/09/05/fort-collins-agrees-to-remove-topless-ban-from-public-code/

Colorado city officials have removed a topless ban from city law that inspired a Free the Nipple lawsuit.

The Coloradoan reported that Fort Collins City Council agreed Tuesday to remove language in the public nudity code that barred women and girls over age 10 from exposing their breasts in public.

City officials say the ban is expected to be removed Sept. 17.

Officials say a district court judge and a federal appeals court have ruled against the policy in the past two years.

Original Submission


«  Researchers Find Way to Kill Pathogen Resistant to Antibiotics
Fort Collins, Colorado "Frees the Nipple" | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 2 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)
(1)