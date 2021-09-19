Stories
"Nanochains" Could Increase Battery Capacity, Cut Charging Time

posted by martyb on Saturday September 21, @11:03AM
from the "good",-"fast",-"cheap"...pick-two dept.
Science

An Anonymous Coward writes:

https://www.purdue.edu/newsroom/releases/2019/Q3/nanochains-could-increase-battery-capacity,-cut-charging-time.html

Materials with a higher lithium ion storage capacity are either too heavy or the wrong shape to replace graphite, the electrode material currently used in today's batteries.

Purdue University scientists and engineers have introduced a potential way that these materials could be restructured into a new electrode design that would allow them to increase a battery's lifespan, make it more stable and shorten its charging time.

The study, appearing as the cover of the September issue of Applied Nano Materials, created a net-like structure, called a "nanochain," of antimony, a metalloid known to enhance lithium ion charge capacity in batteries.

The researchers compared the nanochain electrodes to graphite electrodes, finding that when coin cell batteries with the nanochain electrode were only charged for 30 minutes, they achieved double the lithium-ion capacity for 100 charge-discharge cycles.

Original Submission


"Nanochains" Could Increase Battery Capacity, Cut Charging Time
  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday September 21, @11:15AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Saturday September 21, @11:15AM (#896780)

    At least one of those every week, for a few years already. From that incessant stream of PR, materialized absolutely zilch.
    These days, as long as existing tech sells, the only area that sees innovation is marketing blather.

