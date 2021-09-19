from the You-reap-what-you-sow.-Yeah,-sow-what? dept.
Arthur T Knackerbracket has found the following story:
Twitter announced today that it removed a new batch of state-backed accounts from its platform. During this latest round of purges, the social network removed accounts operated from the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Spain, Ecuador, and China.
These new removals come as Twitter also took down state-backed accounts part of extensive information operations back in January (Bangladesh, Iran, Russia, Venezuela), June (Iran, Spain, Venezuela), and August (China).
Just like it did before, Twitter has made the information about these accounts and their tweets public and downloadable for research and academic purposes.
The breakdown by country is:
United Arab Emirates & Egypt - 267 accounts
United Arab Emirates - 4,258 accounts
Saudi Arabia - 6 accounts
Spain - 259 accounts
Ecuador - 1,019 accounts
China - 4,302 accounts
