The Chevrolet Malibu sedan is subject to a new recall that surrounds a software bug may lead to disabled fuel injectors.

Documents filed with NHTSA show the automaker will recall the 2018 Chevy Malibu. Total, the recall hits 177,276 Malibus with the 1.5-liter turbo-4 engine. The problem rests in an error that can occur in the engine control module (ECM). Should the fault occur, data may become corrupted in the ECM, and in turn, the computer could disable the fuel injectors.

If the fuel injectors are disabled, owners may find the engine will not start. In some cases, the engine could stall while driving, which increases the risk of a crash. Chevy did not mention any incidents related to the safety recall. If the problem is present, owners will likely see the check engine light illuminate. Other Malibus without the 1.5-liter turbo-4 do not house the same ECM software and are not included in the recall.