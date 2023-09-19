from the axe-to-grind dept.
Thomas Bushnell, former maintainer of GNU Hurd until his dismissal by Richard Stallman, has opined in a biased blog post that the forced resignation of Stallman from MIT and the Free Software Foundation is deserved.
So Richard Stallman has resigned from his guest position at MIT and as President of the Free Software Foundation. You can easily find out all you need to know about the background from a web search and some news articles. I recommend in particular Selam G's original articles on this topic for background, and for an excellent institutional version, the statement from the Software Freedom Conservancy.
But I'll give you a personal take. By my reckoning, I worked for RMS longer than any other programmer.
[...]4) RMS's loss of MIT privileges and leadership of the FSF are the appropriate responses to a pattern of decades of poor behavior. It does not matter if they are appropriate responses to a single email thread, because they are the right thing in the total situation.
5) I feel very sad for him. He's a tragic figure. He is one of the most brilliant people I've met, who I have always thought desperately craved friendship and camaraderie, and seems to have less and less of it all the time. This is all his doing; nobody does it to him. But it's still very sad. As far as I can tell, he believes his entire life's work is a failure.
6) The end result here, while sad for him, is correct.
The free software community needs to develop good leadership, and RMS has been a bad leader in many ways for a long time now. He has had plenty of people who have tried to help him, and he does not want help.
MIT needs to establish as best it can that paramount are the interests of women to have a safe and fair place to study and work. It must make clear that this is more important than the coddling of a whiny child who has never reached the emotional maturity to treat people decently.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday September 23, @01:24PM
We all know what happens next.
(Score: -1, Flamebait) by Anonymous Coward on Monday September 23, @01:25PM
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Monday September 23, @01:33PM
I worked with a relatively bright mechanical engineer who had self-destructive people skills. He seemed to not grasp that he was being personally offensive in any particular moment, but, having lived for 4+ decades with this flaw in his awareness - after the fact he just "owned it" with a basic: "yeah, I said that, deal with it."
While he may have structural differences in his brain that make it difficult, or impossible, for him to model and process social interactions from the perspective of others in real-time, like the vast majority of people do, he could have been helped, counseled, coached and basically remedially taught to deal with this disability in a less self-damaging way. Instead, most of his life indirectly rewarded him for his offensive behavior, promoted him into a private office, gave him a good salary for his non-people skills, and allowed him to make some pretty bad decisions which ended up costing him his marriage, children, and career path in his early 40s.
Sometimes, all it takes is a little discrete openness with people to help them through things like this. Nobody told my grandfather that it was rude to hang up the phone without saying goodbye until he was in his 60s. He was never exactly smooth about it but he did learn, in his late 60s, to say goodbye before hanging up - things like that can make a huge difference.
It may have been too late to help the self-destructive mechanical engineer in his 40s, I don't know, I was in my early 30s when I interacted with him and, having the option to maximize my personal and professional distance from him, that's the option I took - as most people did. He seemed relatively happy with himself most of the time, but that had to be hard moving cross country leaving wife and young kids behind - then they never followed - then the new job dumped him after about a year and the wife didn't take him back...