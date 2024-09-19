from the still-kicking dept.
In 2017, Airbus published a promotional article promoting an Airbus helicopter.
"Seventy years ago, Chuck Yeager broke the sound barrier,"
"By using Yeager's name, identity, and likeness and federal registered trademarks in the infringing material, Airbus impaired the ability of General Yeager to receive his established earning potential," Yeager's lawyers wrote.
The 96-year-old Yeager wasn't happy. Last week, he filed a lawsuit in federal court, arguing that Airbus had infringed his rights by using his name without permission.
Yeager says that he visited Airbus in 2008 and told Airbus it would cost at least $1 million to use his name and likeness in promotional materials.
Cool, I didn't know he was still alive. Which may also have been what they were thinking.
(Score: 2) by bzipitidoo on Tuesday September 24, @02:26PM
The summary said "Yeager" 5 times. 7 times if you count the text in the link. Is he also going to sue SN and every news publisher that mentioned his name?
> Cool, I didn't know he was still alive.
He ought to be happy he got mentioned. Maybe he turned mean in his dotage. It happens.
(Score: 2) by pkrasimirov on Tuesday September 24, @02:26PM
"Seventy years ago, Chuck Yeager broke the sound barrier,"
Sounds like a fact to me. Can I hide my crimes if I use the same approach?
(Score: 3, Insightful) by DannyB on Tuesday September 24, @02:34PM (1 child)
(from what I posted on Ars earlier)
Trademarks are to protect the public from being fooled by someone attempting to trade on the trust of another brand. For example, it is a bad thing if I can market my noxious concoction as "Coke". Or sell my rat-burgers as "BigMac".
When I say that Microsoft Windows is a steaming pile of bovine excrement and each Windows Update is a fresh topping of festering goat vomit, I am NOT misusing any trademarks. I am not trying to create confusion in the market. I want it to be perfectly and unmistakably clear which company and product I am expressing an opinion about. And it is nothing more than an opinion.
Mentioning someone's name as part of a factual statement is not trying to create any market confusion. Nor is it signalling an endorsement of anything. It is not an attempt to profit from use of the name. It is not infringing any exclusive rights. No damages occur to be litigated over. So what could possibly be the point.
How many encyclopedias mention the fact that Yeager broke the sound barrier?
As for publicity rights, mentioning someone's name in a factual statement shouldn't be a problem -- unless you are TRYING to invoke the Streisand Effect, which is definitely a form of publicity.
Mentioning that someone is suing a publication for mentioning their name as part of a fact is itself something which shouldn't be a publicity rights issue. It isn't implying any sort of endorsement. It isn't trying to attach itself to the goodwill and public admiration of that individual.
(Score: 3, Touché) by maxwell demon on Tuesday September 24, @02:51PM
No damages? The sound barrier was not merely damaged, it was outright broken! Of course Yeager doesn't want the public to be reminded of this. :-)
(Score: 2) by All Your Lawn Are Belong To Us on Tuesday September 24, @02:50PM (1 child)
The concept drawings with the article looked pretty cool.
(And like everyone else no, there's no way any rational person would take the Airbus statement to imply Yeager endorsed anything - no publicity violation. It was a stated fact, which isn't copyrightable, and it isn't a trademark. If Yeager's name was damaged I'd love to know the rationale for how much actual monetary damage it did. A press release saying he doesn't endorse it and/or cease-and-desist letter would be sufficient in this case. Who knows, maybe he asked for a correction and was refused it, but that's the extent of any remedy here. I respect General Yeager's accomplishments, but he should stop wasting a court's time.)
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Tuesday September 24, @03:08PM
That's pretty easy. Chuckie owns stock in all of the military-industrial aerospace corps in the US. Every dollar (or Euro, or whatever) earned by Airbus is a dollar that boeing-boeing-going-down failed to earn for Chuck.
