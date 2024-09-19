In 2017, Airbus published a promotional article promoting an Airbus helicopter.

"Seventy years ago, Chuck Yeager broke the sound barrier,"

[...]

"By using Yeager's name, identity, and likeness and federal registered trademarks in the infringing material, Airbus impaired the ability of General Yeager to receive his established earning potential," Yeager's lawyers wrote.

The 96-year-old Yeager wasn't happy. Last week, he filed a lawsuit in federal court, arguing that Airbus had infringed his rights by using his name without permission.

Yeager says that he visited Airbus in 2008 and told Airbus it would cost at least $1 million to use his name and likeness in promotional materials.