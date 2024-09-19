Facebook is only 15 years old, yet in that time it has become the world's dominant social media platform, boasting more than 2.4 billion users. It has also become the world's second-largest digital advertising platform, effectively the runner-up in a worldwide duopoly dominated by Google. Now, it is under a baker's dozen of investigations alleging that it rose to the top by using unfair, anticompetitive tactics—and at least one competitor kept records.

Snap, parent company of Snapchat, kept a dossier "for years" detailing Facebook's attempts to thwart it, sources told The Wall Street Journal.

The Department of Justice publicly confirmed that its antitrust division was actively investigating widespread "concerns that consumers, businesses, and entrepreneurs have expressed" about "market-leading online platforms." The agency didn't name names, but that list of "market-leading" platforms is generally considered to include Amazon, Apple, Facebook, and Google.