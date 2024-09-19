Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Sneaky AI Cheats at Hide and Seek

posted by Fnord666 on Wednesday September 25, @02:11AM   Printer-friendly
from the AI-knows-where-you-are-hiding dept.
Software

rob_on_earth writes:

Surprising behaviours emerge when Open AI created a Hide and Seek game
https://openai.com/blog/emergent-tool-use/
(Lots of good GIF animations in the article)

AI bots were tasked with being the best "hider" or "seeker" in a 3D virtual environment.

But what resulted was cunning, brute force and downright cheating.

From blocking doors to stop seekers, to using ramps to get over walls. From stealing the ramps to stop the previous behaviour to "block surfing", not to mention accelerating objects into walls to exhibit glitches.

This is not the first time AI has done what is asked of it with a few unintended results.

https://hackaday.com/2012/07/09/on-not-designing-circuits-with-evolutionary-algorithms/
https://hackaday.com/2018/11/12/how-to-evolve-a-radio/
https://hackaday.com/2018/11/11/the-naughty-ais-that-gamed-the-system/

Original Submission


«  Here's The Kind Of Data Hackers Get About You From Hospitals
Sneaky AI Cheats at Hide and Seek | Log In/Create an Account | Top | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.