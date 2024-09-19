Surprising behaviours emerge when Open AI created a Hide and Seek game

https://openai.com/blog/emergent-tool-use/

(Lots of good GIF animations in the article)

AI bots were tasked with being the best "hider" or "seeker" in a 3D virtual environment.

But what resulted was cunning, brute force and downright cheating.

From blocking doors to stop seekers, to using ramps to get over walls. From stealing the ramps to stop the previous behaviour to "block surfing", not to mention accelerating objects into walls to exhibit glitches.

This is not the first time AI has done what is asked of it with a few unintended results.

https://hackaday.com/2012/07/09/on-not-designing-circuits-with-evolutionary-algorithms/

https://hackaday.com/2018/11/12/how-to-evolve-a-radio/

https://hackaday.com/2018/11/11/the-naughty-ais-that-gamed-the-system/