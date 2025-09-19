What an elderly woman thought was a religious work of art hanging inside her kitchen, turned out to be a Renaissance masterpiece worth millions.

Art experts said on Monday that the [25cm (10-inch)] painting, which depicts a crowd mocking Christ and was found during a house clearance in June in the French town of Compiegne, was actually a piece called Christ Mocked, by the great 13th-century Florentine painter Cimabue.

Tests using infrared light found that there was "no disputing that the painting was done by the same hand" as other works known to be by Cimabue, Eric Turquin was quoted as saying by AFP news agency.

[...] Cimabue, known as Cenni di Penni, is widely regarded as one of the greatest Italian painters.

[...] The painting found in the woman's house is thought to be part of a large diptych dating from 1230 when Cimabue painted eight scenes depicting Christ's passion and crucifixion.

Of the eight scenes, two others are known to the public. One of them, The Virgin and Child with Two Angels, currently hangs in the National Gallery in London while the other, The Flagellation of Christ, is in New York as part of the Frick Collection.