Researchers at Vietnam-based CyStack Security discovered the vulnerability and reported it to D-Link in mid-August. An advisory was released by the vendor roughly one month later, but it turned out that the security hole was actually fixed by mistake in April, when D-Link released version 2.06b01 of the firmware to address a weakness exploited by the Cr1ptT0r ransomware to infect D-Link NAS devices.

The flaw is tracked as CVE-2019-16057 and CyStack assigned it a CVSS score of 10. It affects D-Link DNS-320 devices with firmware version 2.05b10 and earlier.

CyStack's Nguyen Dang told SecurityWeek that the vulnerability can be exploited directly from the internet and he says there are currently at least 800 vulnerable devices that can be attacked from the web. Nguyen pointed out that all D-Link DNS-320 devices were vulnerable to attacks before the issue was patched in April.

The vulnerability has been described as a command injection issue present in the login module for the administration interface of the DNS-320.