from the tape-that dept.
Submitted via IRC for Bytram
There's one crucial way tape still trounces SSDs and hard drives when it comes to storage...
Tapes will make sense to those born in the early 80s but magnetic ribbons have long been replaced by shiny disks, silicon chips and cloud-based storage for whoever wants to store data.
But don't discount them yet. Even if LTO-8 tapes are now in stock, you can buy cheap LTO-7, reformat them to M8 and get 9TB of native storage (22.5TB compressed). You can grab one (HPE LTO 7 Tape with Barium Ferrite (BaFe) C7977A) for just under $59.
With an uncompressed capacity of 9TB, it translates into a per TB cost of $6.55, about 12x less than the cheapest SSD on the market and 1/4 the price of the 12TB Seagate Exos X14, currently the most affordable hard disk drive on the market on a per TB basis.
In other words, if you want a LOT of capacity, then tape is the obvious answer (although truth be said, you also need to factor in the cost of the drive).
But there's something else that tape offers that no other storage medium currently offers and that's on-the-fly, transparent compression which can go up to 2.5:1 and works best on text files (rather than multimedia which is already heavily compressed).
As for transfer speeds, they can reach 300MBps (that's 1.08TB per hour) which is plenty fast, just a tad slower than the just-reviewed PNY Pro Elite which tops 375MBps.
Tape that!
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Immerman on Wednesday September 25, @01:34PM (2 children)
Excellent compression... on text files, which are already a tiny portion of most people's data collection.
Arguably good for businesses that may have lots and lots of text-based data, except that these days most of that data is probably in one of MS Office's compressed container formats which will see little if any additional compression.
And of course there's compression's biggest benefit for archived data: Greatly reduced data integrity! Because losing a few bytes of data in the wrong place in a file should guarantee that the file becomes completely unreadable!
(Score: 2) by sgleysti on Wednesday September 25, @01:50PM
Fun fact: Office Open XML containers are just ZIP files with certain requirements on what settings are and are not allowed. I wanted to send an Excel workbook to someone, but it was over their email receive limit so I unzipped it and rezipped it with maximum settings in 7-zip. Voila, it was now under their email receive limit. My guess is that Office doesn't use the maximum compression level because it would make saving files too slow.
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Wednesday September 25, @01:58PM
Tape isn't for "most people" though. It'd be nice for us if we were a bit bigger, for instance, since pretty much everything we'd want to save is text and we manage quite a bit of it. Either way, it's still a really, really good price on archival storage even without compression and lasts a lot longer than optical media if you don't buy garbage.
Positive: Mistaken, at the top of one's voice. -- Ambrose Bierce
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Wednesday September 25, @01:36PM
Another cost to factor in:
A human being must change the tapes. Label them. Rotate them into the fireproof box of other tapes. Follow the complex schedule:
* a daily backup
* Friday's backup is moved out of of rotation so that you always have four weekly backups on hand
* Every four week (Friday) backup is moved out of rotation so you always have three monthly backups on hand
* Monthly backups are rotated off site to the bank safety deposit box (once a month someone takes a tape to the bank and brings one back)
Each year, somebody must update and print out the excel spreadsheet tape schedule for the new year.
The fireproof box of tapes is kept inside another larger fireproof box. The inner box is very heavy with a couple inch thick walls. It opens from the top with a hinged lid. This entire box in a very large fireproof box that opens as one very large drawer. And that outer box has about three inch thick walls. So you open the drawer (with a key that is permanently left in the drawer). Then lift the lid of the inner box to access the tapes and the rotation schedule.
I remember this daily early morning chore because I once used to do it in the late 90's and early 2000's.
So don't forget that extra cost.
And you should have a backup tape DRIVE on hand just in case. Yes, you really should. Do they still make it? What if it fails? Are you able to immediately continue with your backup, or heaven forbid restore operations? Did you backup the backup software that you use to manage and control the tape drive? Did you plan, in the event of having to rebuild everything, how you would reconstruct the server machine and software that will restore your file server?
Now let me point out something. A modern 2 TB USB pocket pool sized hard drive, about $65 is cheaper than one of these backup tapes once were. How about having three dozen of these drives and rotate those instead of tapes? Same rotation schedule. But you just plug and unplug drives with no tape drive. When you occasionally need to restore some random file from a backup, it is direct random access to find it. (depending on how your backup software works)
Are you really seriously thinking about and planning your backup
tragedystrategy? The REAL proof of how well a backup system works is if you can restore it. Have you tried setting up a new server on a test box and doing a full restore? Do you have a replacement schedule for your tapes (or pocket drives) so they don't wear out?
Mr Tech Support Dude, I need to recover from a coffee accident. I did make backup COPIES every day, just as you said. Right now I am holding a large stack of the photocopies of the floppy disk. I am ready to begin.
Youngsters pay attention: As you get older, more and more things become a joke.