Dell Rolls Out New Data Protection Storage Appliances and Capabilities

posted by janrinok on Wednesday September 25, @07:12PM   Printer-friendly
Hardware

Arthur T Knackerbracket has found the following story:

Dell Technologies on Tuesday is introducing new appliances under its PowerProtect DD brand, the next generation of its Data Domain protection storage appliances. In addition to the new hardware, Dell is adding new capabilities to its cyber recovery product, as well as to Dell EMC PowerProtect Software. 

The updates are designed to meet the growing data protection needs of the enterprise. Earlier this year, the Dell EMC Global Data Protection Index found that organizations managed 9.7 petabytes of data in 2018. Compared to 2016, that's a 569 percent increase.

When it comes to protecting data, "the problem is getting bigger, it's not going away," Ruya Atac-Barrett, VP of Data Protection Marketing, said to ZDNet. In addition to the growth of data collected, she pointed out, organizations also have to deal with more applications and end points driving this growth. 

"Customers are noticing the data is no longer sitting in four walls," she said. "It's much more distributed, whether it's at the edge, core or multi-cloud."

Dell EMC's goal, Atac-Barrett said, is to build a portfolio "to meet customer needs, whether that's in the terabyte range or in the multi-petabyte range with massively distributed IT environments."

Original Submission


