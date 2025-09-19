from the the-S-in-IoT-stands-for-what? dept.
Million+ IoT Radios Open to Hijack via Telnet Backdoor:
Attackers can drop malware, add the device to a botnet or send their own audio streams to compromised devices.
Imperial Dabman IoT radios have a weak password vulnerability that could allow a remote attacker to achieve root access to the gadgets’ embedded Linux BusyBox operating system, gaining control over the device. Adversaries can deliver malware, add a compromised radio to a botnet, send custom audio streams to the device, listen to all station messages as well as uncover the Wi-Fi password for any network the radio is connected to.
The issue (CVE-2019-13473) exists in an always-on, undocumented Telnet service (Telnetd) that connects to Port 23 of the radio. The Telnetd service uses weak passwords with hardcoded credentials, which can be cracked using simple brute-forcing tactics. From there, an attacker can gain unauthorized access to the radio and its OS.
In testing, researchers said that the password compromise took only about 10 minutes using an automated "ncrack" script – perhaps because the hardcoded password was simply, "password."[sic - I suspect the '.' wasn't part of it, -- Ed.]
After logging onto the device, researchers were able to access the "etc" path with root privileges to request various file contents, including the full system password shadow file, the group password shadow file, the USB password and the httpd service password containing the "wifi cfg" file with unencrypted information on the wireless LAN key.
"By now we had a full access to the file system with httpd, Telnet and we could as well activate the file transfer protocol," according to an advisory from the Vulnerability Lab on Monday. "Then we watched through the local paths and one was called "UIData". In the UIData path are all the local files (binaries, xml, pictures, texts and other contents) located which are available to process the Web GUI (Port 80 & 8080). For testing we edited some of the folders, created files and modified paths to see about what we are able to change in the native source of the application. Finally we [were] able to edit and access everything on the box and had the ability to fully compromise the smart web radio device."
Adding insult to injury, the researchers also found there to be a second vulnerability (CVE-2019-13474) in the AirMusic client onboard the device, which allows unauthenticated command-execution. [...]
Sounds almost as secure as my NAS - anyone want a go, it's here.
P2P Weakness Exposes Millions of IoT Devices
A peer-to-peer (P2P) communications technology built into millions of security cameras and other consumer electronics includes several critical security flaws that expose the devices to eavesdropping, credential theft and remote compromise, new research has found.
The security flaws involve iLnkP2P, software developed by China-based Shenzhen Yunni Technology. iLnkP2p is bundled with millions of Internet of Things (IoT) devices, including security cameras and Webcams, baby monitors, smart doorbells, and digital video recorders.
iLnkP2P is designed to allow users of these devices to quickly and easily access them remotely from anywhere in the world, without having to tinker with one's firewall: Users simply download a mobile app, scan a barcode or enter the six-digit ID stamped onto the bottom of the device, and the P2P software handles the rest.
But according to an in-depth analysis shared with KrebsOnSecurity by security researcher Paul Marrapese, iLnkP2P devices offer no authentication or encryption and can be easily enumerated, allowing potential attackers to establish a direct connection to these devices while bypassing any firewall restrictions.