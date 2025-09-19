At an event in Seattle today, Amazon announced a slew of new Echo devices that build on the company's existing smart speakers.

[...]Amazon closed the event by revealing two off-the-wall Alexa devices: eyeglass frames and a ring. The Echo Frames start at $179 and support regular or prescription lenses. Naturally, they support Alexa as well—while they don't have a display or a camera, they do have an Alexa-enabled speaker and microphone.

[...]The $129 Echo Loop is an oddly shaped ring that has a similar purpose as the Echo Frames, making it easier to access Alexa wherever you are. The titanium piece of jewelry's one button activates Alexa. The haptic engine in the ring vibrates to let you know you've actually pressed the button, and Alexa will deliver answers via the ring's tiny speaker.

Both the Echo Frames and the Echo Loop are currently available by invitation only. All of the rest of Amazon's newest devices will become available over the next few weeks and months, and all should be fully available for the holiday shopping season.