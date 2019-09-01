from the testing-is-a-good-thing dept.
On Monday night, Variety reported that film editors around Los Angeles who had Avid Media Composer software installed were suddenly finding that their Macs were unable to reboot. The publication speculated that malware may have been the cause. On Wednesday, Google disclosed the real cause—a Chrome browser update.
Specifically, it was a new version of Chrome's Keystone updater that caused so many Macs to stop rebooting, according to this Chrome open bug post. When the update was installed on Macs that had disabled a security feature known as system integrity protection and met several other conditions, a crucial part of the Mac system file was damaged, a Google employee said in the forum.
"This appears to be an issue with a new version of Google Keystone," a different Google employee wrote earlier in the thread. "We have halted the rollout and are working on remediation right now."
[...] Google has instructions for restoring unbootable Macs here. The process involves booting into recovery mode and then opening a terminal window, which among other ways can be accessed from the utilities folder. From there, run the following commands:
chroot /Volumes/Macintosh\ HD # "Macintosh HD" is the default
rm -rf /Library/Google/GoogleSoftwareUpdate/GoogleSoftwareUpdate.bundle
mv var var_back # var may not exist, but this is fine
ln -sh private/var var
chflags -h restricted /var
chflags -h hidden /var
xattr -sw com.apple.rootless "" /var
Then reboot.
If everything goes right, the Mac will restart with the buggy Chrome update no longer installed and with the damaged file system repaired. It wasn't immediately clear when a fixed version of the Chrome update will be available.
(Score: 2) by Azuma Hazuki on Friday September 27, @02:10AM (2 children)
They're easy, user-friendly, immune to viruses and bugs, and you never, ever have to open a ter--well, pizdec.
I am "that girl" your mother warned you about...
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday September 27, @02:14AM (1 child)
Nah the Mac viruses are unknown because NSA uses them to selectively target rich and influential Apple users.
(Score: 0, Flamebait) by Ethanol-fueled on Friday September 27, @02:19AM
NSA prefers Macs. But don't forget they're infested with CIA Google fags, socialist Chinese fifth-columnist scum, and other fifth-columnists whose mission is purely to destroy the great nation of the United States of America!
Fuck off, you bastards. We're going to put you up on meathooks!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday September 27, @02:19AM
You must pick your faction allegiance, for both MPAA and CIA backdoors cannot be installed concurrently. Or buy another Mac or two, if you really need both.
(Score: 2) by hemocyanin on Friday September 27, @02:29AM
What the heck is Chrome doing to system files? I get that people had to override some defaults, but so what? Any program that goes after system files should be suspect.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday September 27, @02:33AM
everything
That'll fix it.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday September 27, @02:37AM
> No, It Wasn’t A Virus; It Was Chrome That Stopped Macs From Booting
No, it wasn't the airplanes, it was beauty that killed the beast.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MMNICLfHE3M&t=144 [youtube.com]
And, the best movie-to-rock'n-roll segue ever:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E2tr-UctURQ [youtube.com]