Google today announced the release of a large corpus of visual deepfakes produced in collaboration with Jigsaw, the tech giant's internal technology incubator. It's been incorporated into the Technical University of Munich and the University Federico II of Naples' new FaceForensics benchmark — an effort that Google co-sponsors — where it's freely available to researchers for use in developing synthetic video detection techniques.

The release follows on the heels of a corpus of speech containing phrases spoken by the Mountain View company's text-to-speech models, as part of the AVspoof 2019 competition to develop systems that can distinguish between real and computer-generated speech. Google says it's been downloaded by more than 150 research and industry organizations to date.