Google Releases Thousands of Deepfake Videos for Researchers

posted by Fnord666 on Friday September 27, @06:43AM
from the picture-this dept.
Google today announced the release of a large corpus of visual deepfakes produced in collaboration with Jigsaw, the tech giant's internal technology incubator. It's been incorporated into the Technical University of Munich and the University Federico II of Naples' new FaceForensics benchmark — an effort that Google co-sponsors — where it's freely available to researchers for use in developing synthetic video detection techniques.

The release follows on the heels of a corpus of speech containing phrases spoken by the Mountain View company's text-to-speech models, as part of the AVspoof 2019 competition to develop systems that can distinguish between real and computer-generated speech. Google says it's been downloaded by more than 150 research and industry organizations to date.

  Anonymous Coward on Friday September 27, @06:50AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Friday September 27, @06:50AM (#899466)

    They will label you a fake and ban you from use of their services. Seriously, as much of a risk as fake video/audio is, automated false-positive denial is going to be much much worse. Great alternative eugenics program though!

