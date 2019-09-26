The US Congress has, near enough, approved a law bill to create a new set of dedicated cyber-security teams within the Department of Homeland Security.

On Tuesday, the Senate passed S.315, also known as the DHS Cyber Hunt and Incident Response Teams Act of 2019, a bipartisan measure that funds the creation of both investigation and response teams at various agencies within the department.

According to co-sponsors Maggie Hassan (D-NH) and Rob Portman (R-OH), the legislation is aimed to not only create teams for investigations within Homeland Security, but also outside using the private sector. In addition to creating these teams, the bill will authorize spending to bring in private companies when needed.

[...] Having passed the Senate, the bill heads to the House for final approval before being sent to be signed into law by the President. As The Hill notes, a passage in the House is likely, as the Senate bill is a modified version of one the House voted in favor of back in June.

[...] "Our cyber response teams play an important role in protecting against cyber threats, reducing cybersecurity risks, and helping to get our cyber infrastructure back up and running after an attack occurs," Portman said of the bill.

"I am glad the Senate passed our bipartisan legislation and I hope we send it to the president’s desk soon so that we can strengthen our response efforts in the event of a cyberattack."