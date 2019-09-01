from the NSA-approved-accessories dept.
Amazon unveils a couple new Ring cameras that cost less than $100
Alongside the deluge of Echo devices Amazon announced during its autumn hardware event on Wednesday, the company unveiled two new security cameras from its Ring subsidiary: the Ring Indoor Cam and a refreshed model of the Ring Stick Up Cam.
[...] On the software side of things, Ring's cameras and video door bells will soon support a new feature called "Home Mode" that Amazon says will prevent Ring products from recording audio and video while you're home. That will also arrive in November. The company also demoed a feature that will allow the Alexa voice assistant to answer visitors through a Ring doorbell in a "conversational" manner—it could ask a delivery person to leave a package, for instance. Amazon says this will come first to the Ring Video Doorbell Elite (which isn't battery-powered) next year.
[...] Finally, there's the Ring Fetch, which is a connected dog tag and tracker. This lets you geofence your yard and will ping you when your furry friend leaves a set perimeter. Again, Amazon didn't go too hard on the details here but says this will release next year.
Forget Ring Fetch, I'm waiting for the PeopleCam for each family member to wear.
(Score: 2) by barbara hudson on Saturday September 28, @01:56PM (1 child)
Calling this a fence is like calling driver assist an
Cheaper, better for the dog and the owner to just get the leash and take a walk. If you never have the time, either change your priorities or find someone who understands the dogs needs better than you do.
(Score: 2) by barbara hudson on Saturday September 28, @01:58PM
(Score: 2) by Gaaark on Saturday September 28, @02:24PM (1 child)
The ring: oh so pretty. So precious. MY precious!
So precious... So evil...
*gollum...gollum*
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday September 28, @02:36PM
Yeah. Save your money. At least in USA (don't know about other countries), you are going to need all that money and more to pay for a decent nursing home, once you can't take care of yourself anymore. I guarantee that you will not be happy with the indecent nursing home that is covered by Medicare.