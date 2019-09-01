Alongside the deluge of Echo devices Amazon announced during its autumn hardware event on Wednesday, the company unveiled two new security cameras from its Ring subsidiary: the Ring Indoor Cam and a refreshed model of the Ring Stick Up Cam.

[...] On the software side of things, Ring's cameras and video door bells will soon support a new feature called "Home Mode" that Amazon says will prevent Ring products from recording audio and video while you're home. That will also arrive in November. The company also demoed a feature that will allow the Alexa voice assistant to answer visitors through a Ring doorbell in a "conversational" manner—it could ask a delivery person to leave a package, for instance. Amazon says this will come first to the Ring Video Doorbell Elite (which isn't battery-powered) next year.

[...] Finally, there's the Ring Fetch, which is a connected dog tag and tracker. This lets you geofence your yard and will ping you when your furry friend leaves a set perimeter. Again, Amazon didn't go too hard on the details here but says this will release next year.