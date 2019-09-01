Stories
Amazon Unveils Ring Cameras for Inside Your Home

posted by janrinok on Saturday September 28, @01:34PM   Printer-friendly
DannyB writes:

Amazon unveils a couple new Ring cameras that cost less than $100

Alongside the deluge of Echo devices Amazon announced during its autumn hardware event on Wednesday, the company unveiled two new security cameras from its Ring subsidiary: the Ring Indoor Cam and a refreshed model of the Ring Stick Up Cam.

[...] On the software side of things, Ring's cameras and video door bells will soon support a new feature called "Home Mode" that Amazon says will prevent Ring products from recording audio and video while you're home. That will also arrive in November. The company also demoed a feature that will allow the Alexa voice assistant to answer visitors through a Ring doorbell in a "conversational" manner—it could ask a delivery person to leave a package, for instance. Amazon says this will come first to the Ring Video Doorbell Elite (which isn't battery-powered) next year.

[...] Finally, there's the Ring Fetch, which is a connected dog tag and tracker. This lets you geofence your yard and will ping you when your furry friend leaves a set perimeter. Again, Amazon didn't go too hard on the details here but says this will release next year.

Forget Ring Fetch, I'm waiting for the PeopleCam for each family member to wear.

  • (Score: 2) by barbara hudson on Saturday September 28, @01:56PM (1 child)

    by barbara hudson (6443) <barbara.Jane.hudson@icloud.com> on Saturday September 28, @01:56PM (#899902) Journal
    Fido decides to chase a cat (or worse, a skunk), knowing that the dog has flown the coop isn't going to prevent them getting hit by a car or sprayed. Dogs are fast - by the time you're out in the yard looking for them they can be several blocks away... Get a real fence , and don't leave your dog outside alone for hours. Bored dogs dig under fences. Some even learn to open the gate by trial and error.

    Calling this a fence is like calling driver assist an

    Cheaper, better for the dog and the owner to just get the leash and take a walk. If you never have the time, either change your priorities or find someone who understands the dogs needs better than you do.

  • (Score: 2) by Gaaark on Saturday September 28, @02:24PM (1 child)

    by Gaaark (41) Subscriber Badge on Saturday September 28, @02:24PM (#899907) Journal

    The ring: oh so pretty. So precious. MY precious!

    So precious... So evil...

    *gollum...gollum*

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday September 28, @02:36PM

      by Anonymous Coward on Saturday September 28, @02:36PM (#899920)

      Yeah. Save your money. At least in USA (don't know about other countries), you are going to need all that money and more to pay for a decent nursing home, once you can't take care of yourself anymore. I guarantee that you will not be happy with the indecent nursing home that is covered by Medicare.

