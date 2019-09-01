from the MAD dept.
Since Canada legalized Medical Assistance in Dying (MAiD) in 2016, as of Oct. 31, 2018, more than 6,700 Canadians have chosen medications to end their life.
Canadians who meet eligibility requirements can opt to self-administer or have a clinician administer these medications; the vast majority of people choosing MAiD have had their medications delivered by physicians or nurse practitioners. Canada is the first country to permit nurse practitioners to assess for medically assisted dying eligibility and to provide it.
The precise meaning and implications of MAiD—in particular, who can request medical assistance in dying in Canada—is still evolving through court rulings. Québec's Supreme Court recently struck down the reasonably foreseeable death requirement under the Criminal Code and the end-of-life requirement under Québec's Act Respecting End-of-Life Care.
Without the requirement of a reasonably foreseeable death, it is likely that other legal challenges will occur to extend assisted dying to other groups such as those whose sole underlying condition is severe mental illness.
Our research has explored how the nursing profession is regulating the new area of responsibility towards medically assisted dying and how nursing ethics might guide policy and practical implications of nurses' experiences.
Current legislation guards the right of health-care providers to conscientiously object to participation in MAiD. Nurses who do conscientiously object have a professional obligation to inform their employers of that objection, to report requests for MAiD, and to not abandon their clients. They also must ensure that their choices are based on "informed, reflective choice and are not based on prejudice, fear or convenience."
The nurses who surround the process of medically assisted dying are an important source of insight into the complex and nuanced conversations our society needs to have about what it is like to choose, or be involved with, this new option at the end of life, and to be involved in supporting patients and their families toward death with compassion.
Our most recent research involved interviews with 59 nurse practitioners or registered nurses across Canada who accompanied patients and families along the journey of medically assisted dying or who had chosen to conscientiously object. Nurses worked across the spectrum of care in acute, residential and home-care settings.
[...] With the changing landscape of medically assisted dying in Canada, the need for reflective conversations becomes ever more urgent. We need to better understand how medically assisted dying changes the nature of death to which we have become accustomed and how those changes impact all those involved.
Mojibake Tengu on Saturday September 28, @06:47PM
I have no doubts about health insurance industry is well motivated to promote assisted dying by all means. Effects for specific valued cases are directly reducible to money. Well, I say: it is a crime against humanity. Implementing this is just another Overton window shifting, sliding the whole culture normatives into barbarism. Expect in future, you or your progeny may be forced into assisted dying by legal procedures, initiated by insurance companies or state. We can already see what private prison industry does to the people in, say, United States.
All Your Lawn Are Belong To Us on Saturday September 28, @06:59PM
Simple: Don't get insurance. You will then be forced to participate in the unassisted dying process. Don't ever go to the Doctor or any medical professional. Much more reasonable, eh?
No, by and large the majority of medical and nursing practice in the United States is largely against the concept of medically assisted end of life.
Raise the birth rate! MAKE AMERICA NEONATE AGAIN!
loonycyborg on Saturday September 28, @07:01PM
Yeah. If you just wanna die, jump out of window. No need for legal procedures for that. You cannot be punished posthumously.