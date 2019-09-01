from the johnson-and-not-johnson dept.
In recent years, sex dolls have become increasing sophisticated and realistic in their resemblance to human beings, including mechanized components, and are thus now referred to as humanoid sex robots. Some media outlets have gone as far as to suggest that sex robots and other social robots will eventually become almost indistinguishable from humans.
This has sparked a number of interesting ethical and philosophical debates related to the significance of these robots and the possibility that future machines will replicate the physical intimacy between two people. In a recent study featured in Springer's International Journal of Social Robotics, two researchers at the University of Virginia and the University of Bergamo in Italy have taken a closer look at some of the current arguments and predictions about sex robots, carrying out an ethics-based and critical discourse analysis.
"We started our joint research to debunk some myths and misunderstandings in the media regarding the future of artificial intelligence," Deborah Johnson and Mario Verdicchio, the two researchers who carried out the study, told TechXplore. "We were struck by how fundamentally flawed some of the ideas were and especially the assumption that the computational version of some aspects of reality are the same as the real thing."
In their paper, Johnson and Verdicchio essentially challenge the perception of humanoid sex robots as robotic substitutes of lovers and companions. They argue that although humanoid robots may look and act more and more like human beings in the future, the claim that they will eventually replace humans is far-fetched and far from a certainty.
"Our research is aimed at showing that humanoid sex robots could come to be understood in ways that keep their status as machines, albeit technologically very sophisticated machines." Johnson and Verdicchio said.
Deborah G. Johnson et al. Constructing the Meaning of Humanoid Sex Robots, International Journal of Social Robotics (2019). DOI: 10.1007/s12369-019-00586-z
(Score: 2) by VLM on Sunday September 29, @01:51PM
There seems to be a lot of hand wringing around avoiding the obvious.
We have centuries of experience in this field, although not as much lately. We called it "slavery". Usually ownership came along with depersonalization. This time its kinda backward in that we're developing the non-human hardware toward humanity, not taking humans and downgrading them to agricultural implements and sex toys, but if we get to the same place its "same difference".
The point of this analogy is its PERFECTLY obvious how sexbots will be treated personally and in society just like a plantation owner buying a nice looking black girl in 1840. Or for that matter his wife buying a strong young man. They'll be a bit of social condemnation, strange semi-religious preaching about how (insert foundation document) clearly supported the institution of slavery but we're gonna read it as the opposite, lots of weird holier than thou sly glances mixed with plenty of nod and wink. They'll be a handful of genuine relationships, a lot of rape, these differences will be stated to mean something, although they probably don't mean much.
Well, inter-racial stuff is fetishized to a ridiculous extent and generally the less people do it the more it appears in pr0n. Thus pr0nhub is entirely composed of black on white with a side dish of incest, because it seems research indicates IRL thats a rounding error close to zero. So we can assume the "big TV networks" will essentially play the "Cherry 2000" movie unironically roughly continuously, whereas IRL I suspect sexbots are going to be pretty rare.
On a sloghtly different topic, something interesting to think about is I have high IQ privilege and programming skills and extensive logical thinking skills so the way I interact with, say, a timer programmable VCR, or a home automation system, or a programmable TV remote, is WILDLY different than the joe6pack experience. So I suspect much like 99% of VCRs blinked 12:00 forever, the vast majority of sexbots are just going to starfish and be a very large and expensive fleshlight. Whereas folks like me, and most readers here, IF we wanted, could probably write programs to re-enact all kinds of pr0n videos, even normal stuff (not pr0nhub type stuff). I suspect when this arrives it will be the first time in my programming employment career that I actually enjoy writing and testing business logic software. So there will be some economic expansion effects where some IT workers will be programming sex bots in some fashion or another.