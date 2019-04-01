Stories
The Future Of Oculus Quest: Hands-On With Hand Tracking, PC-VR “Link” Mode

posted by Fnord666 on Sunday September 29, @06:06PM
SAN JOSE, Calif.—Oculus is clearly bullish on its wireless VR system, the Oculus Quest, which means this week's Oculus Connect conference is chock full of the $400 headsets. The biggest queues at the show, unsurprisingly, have been dedicated to Quest—and to the headset's pair of surprise "coming soon" features announced on Tuesday morning.

So much Quest attention is due to promising sales figures: "over $20 million" of games and apps have been sold on Quest's digital marketplace since its May launch, Oculus announced on Tuesday, as opposed to "over $80 million" of Rift-specific software since that platform's March 2016 launch. Four months versus three-plus years? We don't need a graphing calculator to plot which platform is kicking more software-sales butt.

With that momentum in mind, I cut a few lines to see the two intriguing features slated for Quest's near-future: a wired PC-VR connection, launching this November, and a full hand-tracking API, launching in "early 2020."

